KI logo
War

Ex-Unmanned Systems Forces commander Sukharevskyi to lead Ukraine's Marines, media reports

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Francis Farrell
Ex-Unmanned Systems Forces commander Sukharevskyi to lead Ukraine's Marines, media reports
Ukrainian Armed Forces Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi speaks at an event announcing the creation of the country's new Unmanned Systems Forces in June 2024. (Unmanned Systems Forces / Telegram) 

Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi, ex-commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, have been chosen as the new head of the country's Marines, several Ukrainian media reported on Oct. 28 citing sources familiar with the matter.

Sukharevskyi will replace Major General Dmytro Deliatytskyi in the job, sources confirmed independently to Ukrainska Pravda and Interfax-Ukraine.

The popular commander had been assigned to lead the pioneering new drone branch of Ukraine's military back in 2024, but was dismissed after less than a year in the job, amid reported disagreements with then-Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Since then, Sukharevskyi has spent over a year in de facto wilderness as deputy commander of Ukraine's Eastern Group of Forces, a temporary command umbrella covering most of the eastern front line.

His return is part of a larger ongoing reshuffle of Ukraine's high command launched by Syrskyi's replacement, Mykhailo Drapatyi, in an effort to distance the military leadership from his predecessor's Soviet-style leadership culture.

Sukharevskyi etched his name in the history of Ukraine's resistance to Russian aggression in April 2014, when, as a senior lieutenant in the 80th Airborne Brigade, he ordered his troops to open fire on Russian proxy forces in Sloviansk, the first shots fired in Ukraine's effort to quash Moscow's fake "separatist" uprising in Donbas.

In the first years of the full-scale war, Sukharevskyi commanded the 59th Motorized Brigade, one of the key units which liberated the city of Kherson from Russian occupation.

Ukraine's Marine Corps — officially part of the country's navy — has traditionally specialized in amphibious warfare, similar to the Russian and U.S. equivalents.

Since the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian Marine brigades have fought in some of the most intense hotspots of the front line, from Mariupol, Pokrovsk, and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, to the daring but costly Krynky offensive across the Dnipro River over 2023 and 2024.

read also

Reporter’s notebook: Visiting a POW camp is the best possible antidote to sympathy for Russian soldiers
RussiaUkraineUkrainian NavyUnmanned Systems ForcesUkrainian armed forces
ShareFacebookLinkedinXEmail
Avatar
Francis Farrell

Senior Reporter

Francis Farrell is a senior reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is the co-author of War Notes, the Kyiv Independent's weekly newsletter about the war. For the second year in a row, the Kyiv Independent received a grant from the Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust to support his front-line reporting for the year 2025-2026. Francis won the Prix Bayeux Calvados-Normandy for war correspondents in the young reporter category in 2023, and was nominated for the European Press Prize in 2024. Francis speaks Ukrainian and Hungarian and is an alumnus of Leiden University in The Hague and University College London. He has previously worked as a managing editor at the online media project Lossi 36, as a freelance journalist and documentary photographer, and at the OSCE and Council of Europe field missions in Albania and Ukraine.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, October 28
Show More

War: Latest News

Editors' Picks