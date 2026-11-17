A Russian An-12 military transport plane crashed on Nov. 17, killing all 17 people on board, local authorities and Russian state-controlled Ren TV reported.

The crash occurred near the village of Yagunovo in Kemerovo Oblast, in southwestern Siberia. Kuzbass Governor Ilya Seredyuk reported the crash at around 9:30 p.m. local time.

An emergency response center has been set up at the crash site, with medical personnel, police, emergency services and National Guard troops deployed, Seredyuk said.

The crew reportedly tried to steer the burning plane away from residential buildings until the last moment, Ren TV reported.

The aircraft was en route from Novosibirsk in Siberia to Kansk in Krasnoyarsk Krai.

The cause of the crash has not yet been disclosed.

The Antonov An-12 is a Soviet-designed, four-engine turboprop military transport aircraft developed in the 1950s. It has been widely used to carry troops, military equipment and cargo.

Russian military aircraft have been involved in several crashes during transit flights and training exercises, some of them fatal.

In October, a Russian Su-30 fighter jet crashed during a scheduled training flight in Kaliningrad Oblast, a heavily militarized Russian exclave on the Baltic Sea bordering Poland and Lithuania.