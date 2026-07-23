Ukraine war latest: Fedorov rejects Zelensky's offers, says he'll return only as defense minister

Key developments on July 23

Fedorov turns down Zelensky's offers, seeks return only as defense minister

'New ideas' needed to reach Ukraine-Russia peace deal, Rubio says after talks with Lavrov in the Philippines

Zelensky says dismissed generals Syrskyi, Hnatov will remain to advise new army command

Russian Su-57 fighter jet reportedly crashes during training flight in Moscow Oblast

Ukrainian drones strike oil refinery, pumping station, explosions seen near 'Russia's Amazon' logistics hub

Former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on July 23 that he would not accept any role offered by President Volodymyr Zelensky other than defense minister.

Fedorov made the remarks after holding several meetings with Zelensky following his dismissal on July 14, a move that sparked nationwide protests calling for his reinstatement.

Earlier on July 23, Zelensky said he had offered Fedorov several alternative positions, including deputy prime minister for military innovation.

"I'm grateful to the president for all the options offered. However, today there are only three positions in the country that, alongside the troops on the battlefield, actually shape the course of the war: the president, the defense minister, and the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Fedorov said in a statement shared with reporters.

"That is why I will not accept any position other than defense minister."

'New ideas' needed to reach Ukraine-Russia peace deal, Rubio says after talks with Lavrov in the Philippines

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on July 23 that ending Russia's full-scale war would require "new ideas" to reach a peace agreement, following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Manila.

Rubio and Lavrov met on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' meeting. The two discussed U.S.-Russia relations and "the need to end the Russia-Ukraine war," Rubio said.

Trilateral peace talks between Kyiv, Moscow, and Washington have been stalled since February, when Washington shifted its focus to the war with Iran.

"If, when peace comes, it'll be because of some new idea and some new concepts, and we're prepared to offer some of those in the right setting and form if the opportunity presents itself and the conditions are right," Rubio said. "We're prepared to play that role in a positive way."

Russia's Foreign Ministry said Lavrov again demanded that the U.S. halt weapons supplies to Ukraine.

He also claimed that Moscow was ready for a diplomatic settlement of its war against Ukraine, saying any agreement should be based on the "understandings" reached by Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump during the Alaska summit last August.

Zelensky says dismissed generals Syrskyi, Hnatov will remain to advise new army command

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 23 that former Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and former Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov will continue working alongside Ukraine's new military leadership following their dismissals.

Speaking during a press conference with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, Zelensky said that newly appointed Commander-in-Chief Mykhailo Drapatyi would rely on the experience of his predecessors.

"General Syrskyi has tremendous experience. There have been many highly professional operations under his command," Zelensky said. "We understand this very well. That is why we will make sure that both (Syrskyi) and Hnatov do not simply step aside, but pass on their experience to the new command, remain close, help, and consult with (Drapatyi)."

The remarks come a week after Zelensky dismissed former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and two days after Zelensky appointed former Ground Forces Commander Mykhailo Drapatyi as Ukraine's new commander-in-chief, replacing Syrskyi.

The shake-up sparked demonstrations in Kyiv and several other Ukrainian cities, where protesters voiced support for Fedorov, called for Syrskyi's dismissal, and criticized the sudden government reshuffle.

Russian Su-57 fighter jet reportedly crashes during training flight in Moscow Oblast

A training-combat aircraft crashed in Russia's Moscow Oblast on July 23, Russian state news agency TASS reported, citing the Defense Ministry.

Russia's pro-state newspaper Kommersant reported that a Su-57 fighter jet crashed. The Su-57 is Russia's fifth-generation stealth fighter aircraft, used in the war against Ukraine primarily for long-range strikes with Kh-59 and Kh-69 missiles.

The aircraft went down during takeoff in a remote area, but caused no damage as the pilot reportedly ejected, according to TASS.

Russian state-controlled broadcaster REN TV reported that the aircraft crashed in the Odintsovo district. The outlet did not specify the airfield from which the plane took off, though the area is home to the Kubinka military airfield, located about 60 kilometers (nearly 35 miles) west of Moscow.

The Russian independent Telegram channel Astra reported that geolocation of eyewitness photographs from the crash site helped identify the location as an area near the villages of Lutsino and Shikhovo, approximately 6–7 kilometers (3-4 miles) from the center of Zvenigorod.

The Ukrainian Telegram channel Supernova Plus also released footage showing smoke and fire at the crash site.

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Ukrainian drones strike oil refinery, pumping station, explosions seen near 'Russia's Amazon' logistics hub

Ukrainian forces launched drone attacks on several Russian regions overnight on July 23, striking targets in multiple cities, local authorities and Russian Telegram media channels reported, citing local residents.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that its air defenses intercepted and destroyed 223 Ukrainian drones overnight over 19 Russian regions, occupied Crimea, and the Azov Sea.

A large fire was seen emanating from the NS-Oil Refinery in the community of Novospasskoye in Russia's Ulyanovsk Oblast following a reported Ukrainian drone attack.

The relatively small refinery, located approximately 650 kilometers (400 miles) from the Russia-Ukraine border, primarily produces petroleum products, with a production capacity of 600,000 tonnes of crude per year.

Ulyanovsk Oblast Governor Aleksey Russkikh confirmed that a fuel and energy facility in the Novospassky district was targeted in a Ukrainian drone attack, adding that emergency services were responding to a fire at the site.

Elsewhere in Russia, thick black smoke was seen rising over the town of Tuymazy in the Bashkortostan Republic following a reported strike on an oil pumping station in the community.

The extent of the damage caused was not immediately clear.

Kyiv considers oil facilities to be valid military targets, as the energy sites provide fuel and funding for the Kremlin's war machine.

Ukraine's attacks on oil infrastructure have mounted pressure on the Kremlin by aggravating a domestic fuel supply crisis that has already caused export bans, price hikes, and sales restrictions across Russia. Residents of various Russian regions continue to report hours-long wait times at service stations.

Earlier in the night, the Russian city of Voronezh also came under a massive Ukrainian drone attack overnight on July 23, according to eyewitness reports.

The target appeared to be another logistics hub serving Wildberries, Russia's largest online retailer. Photos and videos posted to social media appear to show a large explosion over the city's sky. A large fire was later seen emanating from the area of the Wildberries logistics hub.

Although the Kyiv Independent was not immediately able to confirm the target of the reported strike, the company, frequently compared to e-commerce giant Amazon, has been targeted by Ukrainian attacks several times in recent days.