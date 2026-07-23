Could Russia attack NATO? We asked its military chief.

The Kyiv Independent's Martin Fornusek speaks with Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, chair of the NATO Military Committee, at the 2026 NATO Summit about the lessons NATO is drawing from the war in Ukraine and how the alliance is preparing for the future of warfare. The conversation explores how drones and electronic warfare are reshaping military strategy, whether Ukraine is gaining the upper hand against Russia, NATO allies' efforts to boost defense spending, Europe's military readiness, continued support for Ukraine, and the threat Russia could pose to NATO member states.