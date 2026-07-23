Russian Su-57 fighter jet reportedly crashes during training flight in Moscow Oblast

A training-combat aircraft crashed in Russia's Moscow Oblast on July 23, Russian state news agency TASS reported, citing the Defense Ministry.

Russia's pro-state newspaper Kommersant reported that a Su-57 fighter jet crashed. The Su-57 is Russia's fifth-generation stealth fighter aircraft, used in the war against Ukraine primarily for long-range strikes with Kh-59 and Kh-69 missiles.

The aircraft went down during takeoff in a remote area, but caused no damage as the pilot reportedly ejected, according to TASS.

Russian state-controlled broadcaster REN TV reported that the aircraft crashed in the Odintsovo district. The outlet did not specify the airfield from which the plane took off, though the area is home to the Kubinka military airfield, located about 60 kilometers (nearly 35 miles) west of Moscow.

The Russian independent Telegram channel Astra reported that geolocation of eyewitness photographs from the crash site helped identify the location as an area near the villages of Lutsino and Shikhovo, approximately 6–7 kilometers (3-4 miles) from the center of Zvenigorod.

The Ukrainian Telegram channel Supernova Plus also released footage showing smoke and fire at the crash site.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify the reports.

The Su-57 is one of the most advanced and expensive combat aircraft in the Russian Air Force. Unmanned Systems Forces Commander Robert "Magyar" Brovdi said on May 1 that a single Su-57 costs between $100 million and $120 million.

Brovdi described the Su-57, Russia's most advanced stealth fighter, as a "significant threat" to Ukrainian aircraft and air defense systems.