Zelensky says dismissed generals Syrskyi, Hnatov will remain to advise new army command

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 23 that former Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and former Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov will continue working alongside Ukraine's new military leadership following their dismissals.

Speaking during a press conference with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, Zelensky said that newly appointed Commander-in-Chief Mykhailo Drapatyi would rely on the experience of his predecessors.

"General Syrskyi has tremendous experience. There have been many highly professional operations under his command," Zelensky said. "We understand this very well. That is why we will make sure that both (Syrskyi) and Hnatov do not simply step aside, but pass on their experience to the new command, remain close, help, and consult with (Drapatyi)."

The remarks come a week after Zelensky dismissed former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and two days after Zelensky appointed former Ground Forces Commander Mykhailo Drapatyi as Ukraine's new commander-in-chief, replacing Syrskyi.

The shake-up sparked demonstrations in Kyiv and several other Ukrainian cities, where protesters voiced support for Fedorov, called for Syrskyi's dismissal, and criticized the sudden government reshuffle.

Zelensky added that he had met with Syrskyi and Hnatov, both separately and together, to facilitate the leadership transition.

"Different things happened in the past. What matters is that they are listening to each other now. It is very important to ensure a proper transition and preserve the army's stability. I take this very seriously," he said.

Zelensky stressed the importance of maintaining unity in Ukraine's military leadership, saying that the unity among the Defense Ministry, military leadership, and soldiers is "critically important." He added that a personnel reshuffle within the military would continue as he is waiting for proposals from the new commander-in-chief.

Zelensky also said Ukraine should retain the strengths of the previous command while implementing new initiatives proposed by Drapatyi.

"There are things Syrskyi did that may not always be visible, but it is very important that we do not lose them. At the same time, there are innovative ideas that Mykhailo (Drapatyi) has in mind, and it is important that we do not leave them sitting in drawers but begin implementing them now," Zelensky added.

Drapatyi has been on the front lines of Russia's war against Ukraine since 2014, steadily building a reputation as a commander entrusted with some of Kyiv's most critical military operations. During the full-scale invasion, Drapatyi helped oversee the liberation of the occupied parts of Kherson Oblast in 2022 and later led the defense of Kharkiv Oblast as Russian forces opened a new offensive there in 2024.

Drapatyi, who had served as commander of the Joint Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces since 2025, was widely seen as a leading candidate to replace Syrskyi.

Fedorov outlined the rift during a July 16 press conference, arguing that Syrskyi held an outdated view of modern warfare, particularly the role of drones, and accusing the General Staff of systematically blocking the Defense Ministry's initiatives.