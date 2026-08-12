Russian attacks kill 8, injure 57 across Ukraine over past day, as deadly strike hits oil tanker truck in Odesa Oblast

Russian attacks killed eight people and injured 57 others across Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on Aug. 12.

One of the attacks took place in Odesa Oblast on Aug. 11, when Russian forces struck a truck carrying oil. The flames spread quickly to a nearby passenger car, killing two people and injuring three others, regional Governor Oleh Kiper said.

Kiper did not specify what type of Russian weapon was used in the attack.

In addition, Russian forces attacked Ukraine overnight on Aug. 12 with an Iskander-M ballistic missile, an anti-radiation Kh-31P missile, Kh-35 guided air-launched missiles, and 138 Shahed-type drones, the Air Force said. The main areas targeted were Odesa and Sumy oblasts, according to the report.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 112 drones over northern, southern, and eastern Ukraine. Missile and drone strikes were recorded at 16 locations, while falling debris from downed targets was reported at two locations.

The Air Force did not specify how many Russian missiles were launched. Its morning report did not list any of the missiles as having been intercepted.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 33 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, killing two people and injuring 14 others over the past day, the local military administration said.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian attacks killed a 61-year-old man in the Sumy community and a 62-year-old man in the Velyka Pysarivka community. Four other civilians were injured in Russian attacks elsewhere in the region, according to the local military administration.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces killed one person in Druzhkivka, while 14 others were injured in Russian attacks on other settlements across the eastern region, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person and injured nine others over the past day, according to local authorities.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, eight people were injured in Russian attacks, including a 15-year-old boy, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In northern Chernihiv Oblast, two people were injured in Russian drone attacks over the past day, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two people were injured in Russian attacks on the Nikopol district, which lies across the Dnipro River from Russian-occupied territory, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

In Kyiv Oblast, a 65-year-old man was injured in the Brovary district and hospitalized, local authorities said.