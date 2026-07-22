Massive fire in Russian city of Krasnodar, blackouts in occupied Crimea amid reported Ukrainian strikes

Blackouts were reported throughout occupied Crimea and a massive fire broke out in the Russian city of Krasnodar amid Ukrainian strikes overnight on July 22, according to monitoring channels.

Two electric substations in the town of Masandra and the nearby city of Yalta were struck by Ukrainian drones, resulting in a blackout, Telegram monitoring channel Supernova Plus reported.

Power outages were also reported in the occupied city of Alushta in southern Crimea after being struck by Ukrainian forces, according to monitoring channel Exilenova Plus.

Meanwhile, in the city of Krasnodar, a facility belonging to Russian online retail giant "Wildberries," a truck parking lot, and residential buildings were struck, Supernova Plus reported.

The details could not be immediately verified by the Kyiv Independent.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's ability to continue waging its war.

Ukraine struck facilities belonging to "Wildberries" twice in one night on July 18.

Russian authorities reported that a Ukrainian attack caused a fire at a warehouse belonging to "Wildberries" in the city of Elektrostal, south of Noginsk in Moscow Oblast. A similar attack struck a fulfillment center in the town of Kotovsk in Russia's Tambov Oblast earlier in the night.

Ukrainian forces struck an oil depot in Russia's Stavropol Krai and hit several targets in the occupied territories overnight on July 19, monitoring channels reported.

An electric substation caught fire in the occupied city of Yalta, Crimea, after being struck by Ukrainian drones, resulting in power outages, pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel Crimean Wind reported.

Overnight on July 20, Ukrainian forces struck seven Russian shadow fleet vessels, seven energy facilities in occupied Crimea, among other military targets, Unmanned Systems Forces Commander Robert "Madyar" Brovdi said.