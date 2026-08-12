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Ukrainian soldier on surviving 200 days in the kill zone
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In this interview, the Kyiv Independent’s Kateryna Hodunova speaks with “Khvoryi,” a soldier in Ukraine’s 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade “Kholodnyi Yar,” about what it takes to survive for more than six months at a combat position.
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.