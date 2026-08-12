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Ukrainian soldier on surviving 200 days in the kill zone

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In this interview, the Kyiv Independent’s Kateryna Hodunova speaks with “Khvoryi,” a soldier in Ukraine’s 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade “Kholodnyi Yar,” about what it takes to survive for more than six months at a combat position.
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Inside Ukraine's 40-day drone campaign to weaken Russia | Ukraine This Week

Inside Ukraine's 40-day drone campaign to weaken Russia | Ukraine This Week

Life in Ukraine’s last Donbas strongholds as Russia closes in

Life in Ukraine’s last Donbas strongholds as Russia closes in

This Egyptian came to Russia to study. Now he's a POW in Ukraine

This Egyptian came to Russia to study. Now he's a POW in Ukraine

Europe needs more than soldiers if Russia attacks, defense expert says

Europe needs more than soldiers if Russia attacks, defense expert says

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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

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The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

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