Rubio says no Ukraine agreement reached at Alaska summit, contradicting Moscow's claims

The U.S. and Russia did not reach any final agreement at last year's summit in Anchorage, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on June 25, contradicting Moscow's version of events.

"There was no agreement in Alaska. There was a proposal, but there was no agreement," Rubio told reporters during a visit to Bahrain. "If there had been an agreement, we would have had an end to the war."

Russian officials have often framed the August 2025 summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin as a turning point that laid the groundwork for future negotiations on Ukraine.

While Russian diplomats claimed that Moscow and Washington had reached an "understanding" during the summit, U.S. officials denied achieving any final deal.

One person familiar with the Alaska discussions previously told the Kyiv Independent that Moscow asked Washington to pressure Ukraine to withdraw from Donbas — a non-starter for Kyiv.

The Kremlin recently accused the U.S. of failing to follow through on the "agreements" reached in Alaska, signaling frustration over stalled peace talks.

Washington-led peace efforts have effectively halted amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East and a persistent gulf between Kyiv's and Moscow's positions on ending the war.

A senior Ukrainian official told the Kyiv Independent that Trump recently urged President Volodymyr Zelensky to act "more boldly" to pressure Russia into meaningful negotiations.