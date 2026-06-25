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Rubio says no Ukraine agreement reached at Alaska summit, contradicting Moscow's claims

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by Martin Fornusek
Rubio says no Ukraine agreement reached at Alaska summit, contradicting Moscow's claims
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio attends a meeting between Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and US President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on Oct. 20, 2025. (Saul Loeb/ AFP via Getty Images)

The U.S. and Russia did not reach any final agreement at last year's summit in Anchorage, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on June 25, contradicting Moscow's version of events.

"There was no agreement in Alaska. There was a proposal, but there was no agreement," Rubio told reporters during a visit to Bahrain. "If there had been an agreement, we would have had an end to the war."

Russian officials have often framed the August 2025 summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin as a turning point that laid the groundwork for future negotiations on Ukraine.

While Russian diplomats claimed that Moscow and Washington had reached an "understanding" during the summit, U.S. officials denied achieving any final deal.

One person familiar with the Alaska discussions previously told the Kyiv Independent that Moscow asked Washington to pressure Ukraine to withdraw from Donbas — a non-starter for Kyiv.

The Kremlin recently accused the U.S. of failing to follow through on the "agreements" reached in Alaska, signaling frustration over stalled peace talks.

Washington-led peace efforts have effectively halted amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East and a persistent gulf between Kyiv's and Moscow's positions on ending the war.

A senior Ukrainian official told the Kyiv Independent that Trump recently urged President Volodymyr Zelensky to act "more boldly" to pressure Russia into meaningful negotiations.

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Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

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