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Transcarpathia recruitment chief suspended as Drapatyi's team reviews mobilization reforms

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by Sonya Bandouil
Transcarpathia recruitment chief suspended as Drapatyi's team reviews mobilization reforms
New Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Mykhailo Drapatyi during his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, Ukraine, on July 20, 2026. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office / AP)

Commander-in-Chief Mykhailo Drapatyi's team has begun reviewing recommendations aimed at reforming Ukraine's mobilization system, Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said on Aug. 12.

In comments to Ukrinform, Lubinets said he held a working meeting with representatives of Drapatyi's team a day earlier, after which comments and recommendations regarding changes to the mobilization system were "urgently taken up for consideration."

The commissioner also said he plans to propose establishing a working group within the Defense Ministry to overhaul the mobilization system once a new defense minister is appointed.

"I am personally ready to join it so that we can fundamentally and quickly change Ukraine's mobilization system," Lubinets said.

As part of the response to concerns raised by his office, Drapatyi's team suspended the head of the Transcarpathia Oblast Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TCC) and dispatched a large-scale inspection to the region.

The commissioner said his office has repeatedly documented problems at recruitment centers in Transcarpathia, arguing that officials often respond only after alleged abuses are made public.

"There is no desire on Drapatyi's team to turn a blind eye to the problem, which I already view positively," Lubinets said, praising what he described as a swift response.

Lubinets said he expects the inspection to uncover "a very large number of violations, including possible criminal offenses and crimes."

Forced mobilization remains one of the greatest sources of social and political tension in Ukraine, as the military's need for the replenishment and rotation of combat units clashes with a reluctance to serve among much of the eligible male population not already in the armed forces' ranks.

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Zelensky teases joint plan with allies to force Putin to stop war
Mykhailo DrapatyiDmytro LubinetsMobilizationUkrainian ArmyUkrainian armed forces
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Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

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