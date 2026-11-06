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Ukraine adopts unified rules for identifying dead civilians and soldiers

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by Francis Farrell
Ukraine adopts unified rules for identifying dead civilians and soldiers
Ukraine returned 261 bodies during the latest repatriation on Aug. 13, 2026. (Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War)

Ukraine's government has approved a single set of procedures for the teams that identify the bodies of fallen soldiers and civilians, Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said on Nov. 6.

All interagency regional teams will now follow the same rules for examinations, forensic medical studies, collection of biological samples, and documentation, Koretskyi said.

A unified coding system has also been introduced so records are accurate and data needed to establish identities is not lost.

"This way we are removing unnecessary delays, making the research higher quality and the teams' cooperation more coordinated at every stage," Koretskyi said.

The draft 2027 budget earmarks more than Hr 600 million ($13.26 million) for forensic medical examination, including equipment for regional bureaus, the prime minister added.

"It is important that families receive reliable information about the fate of their loved ones faster and can bid them a dignified farewell," he said.

Identifying the dead can rely on matching DNA from remains to samples from relatives. That is a major challenge in Ukraine, given the difficulty of retrieving bodies from the battlefield or attack sites.

Presidential Office head Kyrylo Budanov said on Oct. 2 that more than 26,000 bodies and remains have been returned from Russia and that "a significant portion" remain unidentified. He did not provide a figure for the number of unidentified dead.

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Francis Farrell

Senior Reporter

Francis Farrell is a senior reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is the co-author of War Notes, the Kyiv Independent's weekly newsletter about the war. For the second year in a row, the Kyiv Independent received a grant from the Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust to support his front-line reporting for the year 2025-2026. Francis won the Prix Bayeux Calvados-Normandy for war correspondents in the young reporter category in 2023, and was nominated for the European Press Prize in 2024. Francis speaks Ukrainian and Hungarian and is an alumnus of Leiden University in The Hague and University College London. He has previously worked as a managing editor at the online media project Lossi 36, as a freelance journalist and documentary photographer, and at the OSCE and Council of Europe field missions in Albania and Ukraine.

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