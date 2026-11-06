Trump meets Russian envoy in Washington ahead of Ukraine peace talks, claims 'big, beautiful agreement' coming

U.S. President Donald Trump met with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev on Nov. 5 ahead of upcoming peace talks between Ukraine, Moscow, and Washington.

"There's going to be an agreement. It's going to be a big agreement, and it's going to involve more than Ukraine," Trump said. "I could even say it might involve all of Europe. It's going to be a big, beautiful agreement and everyone is going to be thrilled."

Russian and Ukrainian officials, including Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, were in Washington attending U.S. first lady Melania Trump's White House event marking the success of the Oleshky humanitarian operation after hundreds of residents were evacuated from the frontline town.

The president confirmed he met with Dmitriev at a separate press conference when a reporter asked, but said he could not share the content of their conversation.

Upcoming trilateral peace talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S. will take place on Nov. 10-11 in Abu Dhabi, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff announced Nov. 3.

Trump said he did not meet any Ukrainian officials following the first lady's White House event.

On Nov. 4, the European Commission hosted talks in Brussels, bringing together representatives from the U.S., Ukraine, NATO, and several European countries to discuss efforts to end Russia's war.

Peace talks have not taken place for several months after previous U.S.-led efforts did not lead to major breakthroughs and Russia maintained its maximalist demands.