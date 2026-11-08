Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal said on Nov. 7 that he would introduce legislation supporting Ukraine, called on Washington to assign new negotiators to peace talks, and urged Congress to impose public interest controls on Starlink and Starshield.

U.S. President Donald "Trump needs new negotiators — not fawning pawns who call this brutal murderer a 'humanitarian.' Congress must lead without delay," he said in a post to X.

The U.S. has sent special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to trilateral peace talks with Ukraine and Russia, as well as to bilateral meetings, many of which took place in Moscow between the Trump administration and the Kremlin.

In Witkoff's latest meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Oct. 21, the U.S. envoy praised the Russian leader for the release of U.S. political prisoner Stephen Hubbard.

"You speak so much about how my president, President Trump, is a humanitarian," Witkoff said. "You, too, are a humanitarian, sir, and I commend you for that. I offer you my respect and thank you once again."

Hubbard was imprisoned by Russia for over four years before he was released.

Sen. Blumenthal also urged additional measures supporting Ukraine and punishing Russia to bring Putin to the negotiating table.

"A strong pro-Ukraine post-election wind at our back, we must push right away to impose sanctions waived by Trump, stop his despicable diesel deal, provide military aid, particularly air defense — and other measures to show support necessary to bring Putin to serious peace talks," he said.

Blumenthal's call to impose public oversight over Starlink and its military counterpart, Starshield, comes after Starshield had been operating at limited capacity in October, hindering Ukraine's ability to defend itself from deadly Russian jet-powered drones.