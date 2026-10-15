Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kill 2, spark residential fires

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

In Dnipro district, two people were killed when a private house was destroyed in the Novooleksandrivka community.

Several private houses also caught fire in Pavlohrad, where emergency crews were working. Authorities were still assessing whether anyone had been injured or killed.

Regional authorities did not immediately specify what weapons were used in the attacks.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has faced repeated Russian attacks in recent days. On Oct. 10, an 11-year-old boy was killed and five others were injured, while attacks reported on Oct. 14 killed two people and injured five others, including a child.