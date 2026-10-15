Help rescue animals from the front line — shop our Companion Collection 🐾

Shop Now
KI logo
War

Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kill 2, spark residential fires

1 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
T
by Tamara Nowakowsky
Fire in a home hit by a Russian attack.
Fire in a home hit by a Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Oct. 15, 2026. (Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration/Telegram)

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

In Dnipro district, two people were killed when a private house was destroyed in the Novooleksandrivka community.

Several private houses also caught fire in Pavlohrad, where emergency crews were working. Authorities were still assessing whether anyone had been injured or killed.

Regional authorities did not immediately specify what weapons were used in the attacks.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has faced repeated Russian attacks in recent days. On Oct. 10, an 11-year-old boy was killed and five others were injured, while attacks reported on Oct. 14 killed two people and injured five others, including a child.

read also

‘This cannot be a coincidence’ — Ukraine’s Starlink access restricted without warning, Zelensky adviser says
RussiaUkraineDnipropetrovsk OblastPavlohradDnipro
T
Tamara Nowakowsky

News Editor, North America

Tamara Nowakowsky is an editor on the North America desk at the Kyiv Independent. She is a Canadian journalist with more than two decades of experience across radio, television, print, digital media, and communications. Her previous work includes reporting for CBC Radio and Television, serving as editor-in-chief of Long Beach Magazine in Long Beach, California, and hosting travel and adventure segments on CKUA Radio. She has also worked in communications and media relations, including with the David Suzuki Foundation.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, October 15
Wednesday, October 14
Show More

Editors' Picks