11-year-old boy killed, five injured by Russian drone attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

One child was killed, and five other people were injured, including two children, in Russian drone and missile attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Oct. 10, regional authorities reported.

The boy was killed when Russian forces dropped a munition from a drone on the Pokrovske community in Nikopol district, according to regional officials.

A 10-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy were among the injured, and have been hospitalized. A 47-year-old man and two women, aged 49 and 61, were also injured.

Russian forces attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast more than 30 times throughout the day with drones and artillery, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported.

In Nikopol district, the attacks damaged residential buildings, a gas station and an ambulance.

Russian strikes also hit the Zelenodolsk community in Kryvyi Rih district, damaging private homes and infrastructure.

In the Mykolaiv community of Dnipro district, vehicles and agricultural machinery were damaged.

Nikopol, located across the Dnipro River from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, has faced frequent Russian artillery and drone attacks throughout the full-scale invasion.

The latest attacks in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast follow several days of deadly Russian strikes across Ukraine, hitting residential buildings and critical civilian infrastructure, killing civilians, disrupting power and water supplies, and damaging bridges and other infrastructure.

Zaporizhzhia has faced three consecutive days of deadly attacks. Russian strikes killed one person on Oct. 8 and another on Oct. 9, before guided aerial bombs struck a five-story apartment building on Oct. 10, killing at least 20 people, including three children, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service.

Russian attacks on Kyiv's energy infrastructure on Oct. 8 also caused widespread power outages, disrupting public transportation and water supplies across the capital. Four people were killed and at least 19 injured in the attacks.