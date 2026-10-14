Russian attacks kill at least 10, injure 91 across Ukraine over past day as ballistic missiles strike Kyiv for second straight night

At least 10 people were killed and 91 others injured across Ukraine over the past day, as Russia struck Ukraine with 39 missiles and 128 Shahed-type drones, regional authorities said on Oct. 14.

In Kyiv, at least four people were killed and 25 others injured in overnight missile strikes on the capital, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office said. At least three women were killed, and another 24 people, including a 7-year-old girl, were injured as a result of a Russian strike on a nine-story residential building in the city's Desnianskyi District. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that at least one additional victim from Kyiv's Darnytskyi District was hospitalized, and another person killed in the city's Holosiivskyi District.

"Overnight, the Russians deployed 39 ballistic missiles and more than 120 strike drones and loitering munitions against our energy and critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast, and Kharkiv," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a post on social media, adding 600,000 people were without power.

In total, Zelensky said Russia struck Ukraine with 39 missiles including Iskander-M, KN-23, S-400, Zircon, and Onyx missiles from Kursk, Bryansk, Voronezh, and Rostov regions in Russia, as well as with 128 Shahed-type UAVs, including 77 jet-powered ones.

Ukraine's Air Force said it neutralized four ballistic missiles and 115 Russian drones overnight.

In Kyiv Oblast, one person was injured over the past day by Russian strikes, regional governor Tymur Tkachenko said. Civilian facilities, energy infrastructure, homes, warehouses and production facilities, and commercial establishments were hit in Russia's attacks on the oblast.

In Rivne Oblast, a Russian drone strike on a university building in the northwestern city of Rivne, injuring 25 people over the past day, Rivne's National Police branch said. Of the 25 injured, two were in critical condition, while three others are under medical examination, the police said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, over the past day, Russia attacked the city of Kharkiv and settlements in the surrounding region, injuring nine people, including a child, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Russia targeted the region with eight ballistic missiles, as well as multiple drones, Syniehubov said.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, three people were killed and 17 injured in Russian attacks across the region over the past day, according to regional governor Vadym Filashkin.

In northeastern Sumy Oblast, one person was injured by Russian mortar shelling, the Sumy military administration said. Russian forces attacked with a wide arsenal of artillery, mortars, glide bombs, and UAVs. In total, air alert in the oblast lasted 18 hours and 36 minutes during the day.

In southern Kherson Oblast, two people were injured by Russian attacks over the past day, said regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Russia attacked multiple settlements in the oblast with air, drone, and artillery fire, damaging critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential areas.

In southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one person was killed and three injured over the past day, according to regional governor Ivan Fedorov. In total, during the day, Russia launched 1,030 strikes on 56 settlements of Zaporizhia region using artillery, UAVs, and rocket launchers, he said.

In western Lviv Oblast, Russian drone attacks injured three people over the past day, said regional governor Maksym Kozytskyi.

Russian attacks in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast killed two people and injured five others, including a child, over the past day, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

Chernihiv Oblast suffered several Russian strikes on a school and administrative building, but no casualties were reported over the past day, regional governor Viacheslav Chaus said.