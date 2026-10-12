Russian attacks kill at least 10, injure 69 across Ukraine as Moscow targets energy infrastructure in several oblasts

At least 10 people were killed and 69 others injured across Ukraine over the past day, as Russia continued to target residential buildings and energy infrastructure across the country, regional authorities said on Oct. 11-12.

Russia struck Kharkiv's CHP-5 power plant on Oct. 11, President Volodymyr Zelensky said. Ukraine's Presidential Office confirmed that the attack occurred after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a so-called energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

In Kharkiv Oblast over the past day, Russia attacked the city of Kharkiv and settlements in the surrounding region, killing five people and injuring 42, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Separately, in western Zhytomyr Oblast, an energy facility was under Russian attack overnight on Oct. 12, regional governor Vitalii Bunechko said. No casualties were reported.

In Kyiv, a high-voltage power line was damaged on Oct. 11 as a result of Russian attacks, Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said. Large parts of the city were without running water. Ukrainian energy company DTEK also reported short power outages in different parts of the Ukrainian capital.

Overnight on Oct. 12, Russian forces launched 121 Shahed-type attack drones, including 76 jet-powered versions, as well as Gerbera and Parodiya decoy drones, Ukraine's Air Force said.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down or suppressed 89 drones, while strikes were recorded at 15 locations. Debris from downed drones fell at four locations, the Air Force said.

Rescuers pulling a woman out of a building that was damaged by a Russian strike on Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, on Oct. 11, 2026. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service / Telegram)

In western Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, a Russian attack killed three Ukrainian service members and injured three others on the evening of Oct. 11, Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv said.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed and 18 others were injured in Russian attacks across the region over the past day, regional governor Vadym Filashkin said. The city of Sloviansk suffered the heaviest losses, with one person killed and 10 injured.

In northeastern Sumy Oblast, as a result of a Russian drone strike on a civilian car, a 39-year-old man was killed, while three other people, including two ambulance workers, were injured, regional authorities said.

In southern Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks injured two people, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, over the past day, Russia carried out 817 attacks on 57 settlements of the region — one person was injured in the attacks, regional authorities said.

Dnipropetrovsk and Chernihiv oblasts also came under Russian attacks, but no casualties were reported.

Russia regularly strikes Ukraine's energy infrastructure, especially ahead of winter.

Trump announced the energy ceasefire in a Truth Social post, writing: "Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed."

Ukraine had no information about the energy ceasefire announced by Trump, a senior Ukrainian official told the Kyiv Independent.

In an interview following the announcement, Zelensky told Axios that if "President Trump negotiated it with (Vladimir) Putin, please tell us when the ceasefire begins. We are ready, and we will accept it."

Zelensky said Russia had carried out more than 200 strikes on Ukraine's electricity generation and transmission facilities over the past week, as well as 17 strikes on gas and oil facilities. Russian attacks killed more than 150 people and wounded more than 700 during that period, he added.