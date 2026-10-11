Russian drone strike kills 3 service members in Ivano-Frankivsk, wounds 3 others

A Russian drone strike on western Ukraine's Ivano-Frankivsk killed three Ukrainian service members and wounded three others on the evening of Oct. 11, Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv said.

The wounded sustained injuries that were not life-threatening, Martsinkiv said in a video address. No civilians were injured.

The attack was the latest in a series targeting the western Ukrainian city, with strikes reported on three days within a four-day period.

Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast Governor Svitlana Onyshchuk initially reported two deaths and one injury. She later said the injured person had died in hospital, bringing the death toll to three. Martsinkiv subsequently confirmed that all three people killed were military personnel and reported three additional injuries.

The strike damaged a building and civilian infrastructure, according to local authorities. The full extent of the damage was still being assessed as of 11 p.m. local time.

Ukraine’s Air Force had warned that a jet-powered drone was approaching Ivano-Frankivsk before the strike.

Russian forces attacked Ivano-Frankivsk five times overnight on Oct. 9. A day earlier, falling drone debris sparked a fire in the city during another Russian attack. A man born in 1959 was killed in the Oct. 8 strike, according to regional authorities.