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Russia besieges Kyiv's energy infrastructure as Trump calls for an energy ceasefire

2 min read
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by Chris Powers
Russia besieges Kyiv's energy infrastructure as Trump calls for an energy ceasefire
Partially blacked-out residential blocks stand under the orange evening sky as the city faces scheduled power outages caused by Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and higher electricity demand in cold weather in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 29, 2025. (Yevhen Kotenko/Ukrinform via Getty Images)

Kyiv's electricity and water grids came under renewed strain on Oct. 11, as Russia continued its attacks on civilian infrastructure despite U.S. President Donald Trump's call for an "energy ceasefire."

"The enemy continues to attack energy infrastructure," warned Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko on the afternoon of Oct. 11, hours before Trump said an energy ceasefire was reached between Ukraine and Russia.

A senior Ukrainian official told the Kyiv Independent Ukraine had no information about an energy ceasefire that Trump announced.

Mayor Klitschko mentioned damage to a high-voltage power line: "Emergency crews are already working," he said. Large parts of the city have been without running water.

Throughout the day, journalists from the Kyiv Independent heard explosions in both downtown Kyiv and further out.

Ukrainian energy company DTEK also reported short power outages in different parts of the Ukrainian capital.

The day before, Trump tried to pin the blame for the continuation of the war on President Volodymyr Zelensky, calling on him to stop attacking Russian oil refineries after he had signed a potentially illegal deal with Moscow to import diesel.

But Zelensky made clear that these attacks, which have reduced Russian refining capacity by 45%, would only be called off once Moscow stops attacking Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Attacks on Kyiv already plunged the city into near-total darkness on Oct. 8, and the expectation is that Ukrainians will have to brace for more of the same over the winter months.

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Trump’s Russia-Ukraine energy ceasefire claim is news to Kyiv
Russia's attacks on energyEnergy infrastructureEnergy crisisRussiaUkraineKyiv
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Chris Powers

Brussels Correspondent

Chris Powers is the Brussels Correspondent with the Kyiv Independent. He reports on EU news and policy developments relevant to Ukraine, bridging the gap between Brussels and Kyiv. He was formerly the Defense and Tech Editor at the EU media outlet Euractiv. Chris holds a BA in History from the University of Cambridge and an MA in European Studies from the College of Europe.

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