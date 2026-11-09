Russian attacks injure 28 across Ukraine over past day, as Russia continues strikes on energy infrastructure

Russian attacks injured 28 people across Ukraine over the past day, while Russia targeted energy infrastructure facilities across several oblasts, regional authorities said on Nov. 9.

Kyiv Oblast regional governor, Tymur Tkachenko, said Russia carried out a mass attack overnight, targeting the oblast's energy infrastructure and residential buildings. Russia damaged two energy facilities in Bucha and Obukhiv districts respectively, while also striking three other districts, Tkachenko said.

One man that had been injured in a Russian attack the previous night on Nov. 7 to 8 succumbed to his injuries and passed away, Tkachenko added.

Russian forces launched 317 long-range attack drones at Ukraine overnight, including 105 jet-powered drones, as well as an unspecified number of Banderol cruise missiles, Ukraine's Air Force said on Nov. 9. As of about 8 a.m. local time, Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 276 Russian drones, including 81 jet-powered ones, and five Banderol cruise missiles, the Air Force said.

Drone impacts were recorded at 31 locations, while falling debris was reported at nine locations, according to the Air Force.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks over the past day injured four people, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Russia struck residential buildings, shops, and cars across several communities with FPV-drones, drones, and glide bombs.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russia attacked six districts nearly 40 times, injuring seven people on Nov. 8, according to local authorities. Two people killed in attacks the same day were reported already the previous morning and are not included in this summary. Overnight attacks on Nov. 9 did not injure people, but led to damage on infrastructure, enterprises, and cars, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

In north-eastern Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attacks injured eight people in the cities of Izium, Kharkiv, and Balakliya, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Russian forces struck 11 settlements in the oblast using missiles, drones, FPV-drones, and glide bombs, and struck apartment buildings, residential buildings, infrastructure, and businesses, Syniehubov added.

In southern Kherson Oblast, Russian forces attacked Kherson and 35 settlements, injuring two people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Sumy Oblast, a 22-year-old man was injured by a Russian drone attack, according to local authorities. Russia conducted a total 40 attacks on 18 settlements, authorities said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian forces attacked 52 settlements and injured six people including a child, according to local authorities. Russia used drones, FPV-drones, aviation strikes, missiles, and artilelry strikes to attack across the oblast, Fedorov added.

In Chernihiv Oblast, a Russian attack sparked fire to a farm building and damaged a house, regional governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

In Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Rivne Oblasts, Russian forces targeted energy and civilian infrastructure facilities. No casualties were reported by Mykolaiv, Odesa, or Rivne authorities.