Russian attacks kill 8, injure 19 in Ukraine over the past day, striking Zaporizhzhia Oblast over 700 times

Seven people were killed, and 1 others were injured across Ukraine over the past day as Russia continues targeting civilian infrastructure and power grids.

Russian forces carried out 725 strikes on 53 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring one person, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed a total of five people and injured five others. The attacks killed two people in Kramatorsk, said Governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russia attacked four districts over 10 times with drones, according to local authorities. The attacks targeted the power grid, leaving over 600,000 people in Dnipro and the surrounding region without power.

Two people were killed in attacks across the region, Dnipro Oblast Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

Komyshuvakha was once again hit after a deadly attack killed 55 people on Nov. 2. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said people may still be trapped under the rubble.

In Kharkiv, three people were injured as Russia attacked the city and ten settlements in the region. According to Governor Oleh Syniehubov, Russia launched seven missiles, one "Molniya" type drone, 12 FPV drones, and 55 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The attacks damaged homes, businesses, cars, an educational facility, as well as power lines.

In Poltava Oblast, four people were injured in Russian attacks on residential buildings and businesses. Rescuers worked despite the threat of a double-tap strike, said the State Emergency Service (DSNS).

In Odesa, one person was killed as Russia attacked the city, damaging an administrative building and non-residential facilities. A fire broke out at a food warehouse that had already been attacked, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

Russia launched several jet-powered drones toward the Volyn Oblast in western Ukraine. Debris from a downed drone fell on the grounds of an agricultural enterprise in the Lutsk district, causing a fire in an office building, said acting regional Governor Roman Romaniuk.

In Sumy Oblast, Russia carried out nearly 40 attacks on 19 settlements, according to the local military administration. Civilian infrastructure was damaged and destroyed.

Russian forces used mortars, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), FPV drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and guided aerial bombs against the region.

In Kherson Oblast, two people received injuries from Russian attacks that targeted critical infrastructure and civilian homes, said the local military administration.

One person was injured in Khmelnytskyi, western Ukraine, following a Russian drone attack. Residential buildings were damaged, according to the DSNS.