Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Russia considers air truce proposal to Trump without ending war, Bloomberg says

2 min read
Avatar
by Anna Fratsyvir
Russia considers air truce proposal to Trump without ending war, Bloomberg says
Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow on April 22, 2025 (Gavriil Grigorov / POOL / AFP) 

The Kremlin is weighing a proposal to pause its long-range strike campaign in Ukraine as a potential concession to U.S. President Donald Trump, even as it remains committed to continuing the war, Bloomberg reported on Aug. 5, citing undisclosed sources familiar with the matter.

Russia has now three days left until the deadline set by Trump on July 29 to end its war in Ukraine.

According to Bloomberg, Russian officials are exploring options ahead of a visit by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow this week. One possible offer under consideration is a limited "air truce" involving a pause in drone and missile strikes, but only if Ukraine agrees to participate.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed the importance of the meetings with Witkoff, but declined to comment on any specific proposals.

Trump confirmed on Aug. 3 that Witkoff, may travel to Russia on Aug. 6 or 7.

"I think next week, Wednesday or Thursday, (he) may be going to Russia," Trump told reporters. "They would like to see him. They've asked that he meet, so we'll see what happens."

Witkoff have already met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in April. His interactions with Putin, including the use of Kremlin-provided translators and repetition of Russian narratives about the war, have been criticized from officials in Washington and abroad.

While Russian President Vladimir Putin is not expected to agree to a full ceasefire, Moscow is seeking ways to ease mounting pressure from Trump, Bloomberg writes.

"Trump needs some kind of a 'gift,' a concession from Russia," Sergei Markov, a Kremlin-aligned political analyst, told Bloomberg. "An air truce could be such a gift."

The idea of an "air truce" was also raised last week by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during talks with Putin on Aug. 1, though the Russian president did not comment publicly. Lukashenko previously discussed the concept with Trump's Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg during a rare U.S. visit to Belarus in June.

Kellogg is expected in Kyiv later this week for meetings with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky said he held "productive" phone talks with Trump on Aug. 5, including discussions on sanctions and recent Russian air strikes on Ukrainian cities.

Witkoff’s Russia visit is ‘one last chance’ for Putin before Trump takes action, analysts say
As U.S. President Donald Trump trades barbs with Russian officials amid growing tensions, he has announced he may send his special envoy Steve Witkoff to Russia this week. The visit, which Russia has yet to confirm, would likely take place on Aug. 6 or 7 — immediately before a deadline Trump imposed on Moscow to reach a peace deal with Ukraine or suffer secondary tariffs targeting its oil exports. “I think this is an effort to give (Russian President Vladimir) Putin one last chance” before the
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentAndrea Januta
Article image
WarUkraineRussiaUnited StatesDonald TrumpVladimir PutinSteve WitkoffCeasefire
Avatar
Anna Fratsyvir

News Editor

Anna Fratsyvir is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent, with a background in broadcast journalism and international affairs. Previously, she worked as a TV journalist at Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne, covering global politics and international developments. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in International Communications from Taras Shevchenko National University and is currently an MA candidate in International Relations at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Show More

Editors' Picks