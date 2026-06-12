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Russia has increased military buildup near NATO border, investigation reveals

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by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Russia has increased military buildup near NATO border, investigation reveals
An Estonian flag flutters in front of a Russian flag flying over the Russian Fortress of Ivangorod on the opposite bank of the Narva River in Narva on December 15, 2024. (Marko Mumm / AFP via Getty Images)

Russia has expanded military infrastructure near its border with NATO members and is preparing for a potential war, a June 10 investigation by Danish public broadcaster DR and several counterparts revealed.

Russia is expanding its military presence near its border with Finland, Norway, and the Baltic states, unnamed Nordic intelligence chiefs and top military officers told the outlet.

The threat of a Russian attack is the largest over the next one to three years since Europe is still in the process of increasing its own capabilities, even if it's a worse time for Russia too, sources said.

"It will be a war that takes place in all dimensions. It will take place on land, in the air, at sea, in space, and in cyberspace," Major Brian Nissen said.

NATO documents from the previous year and threat assessments by several European countries reveal that the threat is growing, DR reported.

Sweden's military intelligence has assessed that Russia has increased the buildup of combat soldiers in preparation for a potential conflict.

"We don't think they are (stationed) there just for show. It's about being able to meet NATO in a larger conflict later," Swedish intelligence chief Thomas Nilsson said.

The Telegraph, on June 11, published geolocated satellite imagery of the reported Russian military installations near the NATO border.

Satellite imagery reveals new barracks, dining halls, and storage facilities near various parts of Russia's border with Finland. A new military base near Novaya Vilga in Russia's Karelia is also being built.

Near the Estonia-Russia border, there is an increased presence of military vehicles, and a military base in Russia's Kaliningrad exclave is expanding troop numbers, the Telegraph reported.

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Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

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