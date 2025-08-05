'Productive' phone call with Trump focused on ending war, sanctions, drone production, Zelensky says

President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had a "productive conversation" with U.S. President Donald Trump on Aug. 5, discussing ending Russia's war and coordinating military and diplomatic efforts.

The call between the leaders takes place three days before Trump's deadline for Russia's President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

"We are grateful to Trump for all efforts toward a just and lasting peace," Zelensky wrote on X.

"It is truly a must to stop the killing as soon as possible, and we fully support this."

The two leaders exchanged assessments of the battlefield situation, noting that "the Russians have intensified the brutality of their attacks," Zelensky's post read.

The Ukrainian president added that Trump is "fully informed about Russian strikes on Kyiv and other cities and communities."

Russia's most recent mass attack on Kyiv was also its most deadly, killing 31 and injuring more than 150 on July 31.

Zelensky also spoke about sanctions, saying that Moscow is "sensitive" to the prospect of new U.S. penalties and to Trump's "resolve," calling it a lever that "can change a lot."

The two leaders also discussed expanding defense cooperation.

Zelensky said Ukraine has already prepared a draft agreement on drone cooperation with the U.S., and is ready to finalize what he called "one of the strongest agreements this could be."

Zelensky thanked the United States and NATO partners including the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark for committing more than $1 billion in funding for American weapons to be delivered to Ukraine.

The scheme was proposed by Trump in June. Under this initiative alliance countries would purchase U.S.-made arms, including air defense systems, and send some of them to Ukraine.

Senior American diplomat John Kelley told the U.N. Security Council on July 31 that Trump expects a peace deal by August 8.

"President Trump has made clear this must be done by Aug. 8," Kelley said. "The United States is prepared to implement additional measures to secure peace."

Trump warned on July 29 that unless Russia agreed to halt its invasion, sweeping new sanctions would take effect within 10 days.

These include secondary tariffs on countries that continue to buy Russian oil, gas, and other exports — a move that could significantly affect major Russian trade partners such as China and India.