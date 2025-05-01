The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Witkoff's negotiation approach with Putin sparks concern in White House, NYP reports

by Tim Zadorozhnyy May 1, 2025 4:04 PM 3 min read
US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff reacts upon his arrival for talks with Russian President in Moscow on April 25, 2025. (Kristina Kormilitsyna /AFP via Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is causing concern within the White House over his unconventional approach to high-stakes diplomacy with Russia and Iran, the New York Post reported on April 30, citing unnamed sources.

Witkoff, who has emerged as Trump's de facto personal envoy to Russian President Vladimir Putin and concurrently handles Middle East affairs, has participated in solo meetings with foreign leaders, bypassing typical diplomatic protocol, according to the report.

According to New York Post sources, Witkoff has even used Kremlin translators during discussions with Putin — a breach of standard U.S. diplomatic practice.

Another source described Witkoff as a "nice guy, but a bumbling f***ing idiot," adding: "He should not be doing this alone."

Ahead of his April 25 meeting with Putin, Witkoff greeted the Russian president informally and without the customary entourage of advisers, military officials, or experts that typically accompany senior U.S. negotiators.

In contrast, Putin was joined by his aide Yuri Ushakov and Russian Direct Investment Fund head Kirill Dmitriev.

Witkoff's posture has alarmed officials because he frequently echoes Putin's narratives while reportedly lacking a clear understanding of Ukraine's position. The role of special envoy for Ukraine remains assigned to Keith Kellogg.

Following an April 11 meeting with Putin in St. Petersburg, Witkoff said discussions focused on a potential peace deal concerning "five territories."

Though he did not name them explicitly, he appeared to reference Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, and the partially occupied Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts, which Moscow claimed in 2022.

"I think we might be on the verge of something that would be very important for the world at large," Witkoff said in an April 14 interview with Fox News.

Trump claims 5,000 Russian, Ukrainian soldiers killed each week. Here’s what the numbers say
After the deadliest attack on Kyiv since last summer killed 13 civilians, U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to lose patience with Russia, posting on social media, “Vladimir, Stop! 5,000 soldiers a week are dying. Let’s get the peace deal done!” Trump repeated a number he’s cited
The Kyiv IndependentAndrea Januta

Beyond his role in the Ukraine-Russia negotiations, Witkoff has also been tasked with brokering Middle East ceasefires and revisiting the Iran nuclear deal.

He helped secure a two-month ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that began shortly before Trump's inauguration but was not extended. However, his limited diplomatic background has sparked doubts about his capacity to handle complex international negotiations.

"Steve Witkoff is simply someone Trump trusts," Alexandra Filippenko, a U.S.-Russia relations expert, told the Kyiv Independent. She noted their relationship dates back to the 1980s Manhattan real estate scene. "Trump values that kind of loyalty," she said.

Filippenko emphasized that Witkoff's prominent role in such sensitive negotiations, despite operating outside the State Department, remains "an unusual arrangement."

Who are Russia’s allies, and can Kremlin’s war machine survive without them?
More than three years since the start of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s defense industry has adapted to a new normal. Despite a web of international sanctions designed to cripple military production, factories across the country have been able to keep building bullets and shells, drones and military vehicles.
The Kyiv IndependentKatie Marie Davies
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Ukraine, US sign minerals deal.

Ukraine and the United States on April 30 signed a long-awaited minerals agreement that establishes a joint investment fund for reconstruction in Ukraine.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.