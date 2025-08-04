Become a member
Trump says envoy may visit Russia ahead of peace deal deadline

by Lucy Pakhnyuk
Trump says envoy may visit Russia ahead of peace deal deadline
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) greets U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff (L) before their talks in Moscow, Russia, on April 25, 2025. (Kristina Kormilitsyna / AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump said that his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, may travel to Russia on Aug. 6 or 7 — just days before a deadline for Moscow to reach a peace deal with Ukraine or face secondary tariffs targeting its oil exports.

"I think next week, Wednesday or Thursday, (he) may be going to Russia," Trump told reporters on Aug. 3. "They would like to see him. They've asked that he meet, so we'll see what happens."

Witkoff met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in April despite being appointed as Trump's envoy to the Middle East. His interactions with Putin, including the use of Kremlin-provided translators and repetition of Russian narratives about the war, drew criticism from officials in Washington and abroad.

Trump reiterated that sanctions would take effect if Russia does not agree to a ceasefire by Aug. 8.

"There'll be sanctions, but they seem to be pretty good at avoiding sanctions," he said. "They’re wily characters, and they're pretty good at avoiding sanctions, so we’ll see what happens."

On July 29, Trump announced that tariffs on Russian exports would be implemented within 10 days if the Kremlin failed to end its war in Ukraine.

The proposed measures include sweeping secondary tariffs on countries that continue to import Russian oil, gas and other goods — a move that would significantly affect major trading partners such as China and India.

Article image
Lucy Pakhnyuk

