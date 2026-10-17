Romanian F-16s down two jet-powered drones after airspace incursion

Two Romanian F-16 fighter jets shot down two drones flying in Romanian national airspace, the country's Defense Ministry announced on Oct. 17.

The two drones were jet-powered, belonging to the Geran-family of attack drones frequently used by Russia to attack targets in Ukraine, according to Romania's Defense Ministry. The Ministry did not specify which nation the drones belonged to.

Initially, Romania's radar system detected a group of aerial targets flying around 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of Snake Island in the Black Sea. Romania then scrambled two F-16 fighter jets from its Borcea Air Base at 5:43 p.m. local time.

Two drones were shot down between 6:01 p.m. and 6:05 p.m. local time over Romanian national waters. The drones spent a total of five minutes maneuvering in the nation's airspace.

Geran drones are among some of the latest drones deployed by Russian forces in attacks on Ukraine. They are particularly difficult to engage, flying significantly higher and faster than any of Russia's older drone models, with a maximum speed of 600 km/h (370 mph).

Amid Ukraine's shortage of air-to-air missiles, F-16 jets are increasingly being used to shoot down Geran drones. Ukrainian warplanes are responsible for the downing of about 55-60% of all jet-powered drones launched by Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists on Oct. 17.

In recent months, Russian drones have flown into Romanian airspace multiple times, raising tension between Moscow and the NATO member state.

On Oct. 15, seven sailors were reported missing from one of two tanker ships that caught fire in Romania's Black Sea following drone incursions into the country's airspace.

Ten days prior, a cargo ship caught fire in the Black Sea off the Romanian coast after a Russian drone strike, killing two, injuring at least 11 more, and prompting a large search-and-rescue operation.

On Sept. 24, suspected Russian drones crashed in Romania and Moldova overnight amid a sustained mass drone and missile attack on Ukraine.