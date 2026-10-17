Over half of Russian jet-powered drones downed by Ukraine's aircraft, Zelensky says

Ukrainian warplanes are responsible for the downing of about 55-60% of all jet-powered drones launched by Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists on Oct. 17.

Efforts are underway to increase the supply of 20 mm rounds for Ukraine's F-16 fleet, Zelensky added.

The news follows reports that Ukraine's F-16s have been grappling with air-to-air missile shortages, hampering the Air Force's ability to counter the newer, faster drones attacking the energy grid.

Ukraine has secured contracts and assurances from partners on additional supplies of F-16 ammunition, the president noted, adding that the current deliveries were at a "satisfactory level."

According to the president, Ukraine is deploying new, cheaper missiles — both domestically produced and others to be supplied by partners — to counter Russian jet-powered drones.

Ukraine is also producing dozens of anti-drone turrets and aims to scale up production, Zelensky added.

At the same time, Ukrainian interceptor drones — another key tool in the counter-drone arsenal — are constrained by Starlink restrictions now in place in the country, according to the president.

While Ukraine is quickly developing and obtaining weapons to counter Russian drone attacks, anti-ballistic missile defenses remain its most critical gap.

"Yesterday... I spent the whole day, and also the day before, discussing possible European air defense packages, including PAC-2 and PAC-3 Patriot missiles," Zelensky said, referring to the talks he held at the EU summit in Brussels earlier this week.

"There will be news, there will be results," he said, without providing further details.