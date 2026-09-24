Suspected Russian drones crash in Romania, Moldova

Suspected Russian drones crashed in Romania and Moldova overnight on Sept. 24, amid a sustained mass drone and missile attack on Ukraine.

Moldovan police said in a post on Facebook that a drone with "specific elements of the 'Gerbera' type used by the Russian Federation" was found in the country's Floresti district.

Another drone violated Romania's airspace for around four minutes before crashing near Solca, Suceava County, Digi24 reported.

Romania did not blame Russia directly but acting Romanian Defense Minister Radu Miruța told the outlet that a protest to Moscow over the incident was required.

No casualties were reported in either country.

The incidents came amid a prolonged drone and missile attack on Ukraine.

Russian drones and missiles have routinely violated the airspace of both Romania and Moldova in recent months.

A suspected Russian Shahed-type drone that violated Moldovan and Romanian airspace on Sept. 8 nearly hit President Volodymyr Zelensky's plane as it was departing from Moldova.

On Aug. 16, NATO fighter jets shot down a suspected Russian drone that violated Romanian airspace near the Moldovan border, Romanian Defense Minister Radu Miruta confirmed, the fourth such instance of a suspected Russian drone incursion this year.

A day later on Aug. 17, a Russian S8000 Banderol cruise missile entered Moldovan airspace during a Russian attack on Odesa, before crashing in a cornfield approximately 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) outside of the village of Talmaz, in the Stefan Voda district of Moldova.