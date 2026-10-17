Ukraine hits Russian drone manufacturing plant in Rostov Oblast

Ukraine's General Staff reported on Oct. 17 that Ukrainian forces struck a Russian military drone manufacturing plant in Rostov Oblast the day before.

According to the report, the strike targeted a production and storage facility belonging to Roboavia, a company that develops and manufactures drones for the Russian military, near the settlement of Lenina in Rostov Oblast.

Among the drones it produces are the Sarych, which uses video and thermal imaging equipment for surveillance, and the Klin, a loitering munition designed to strike targets, according to Ukraine's military intelligence agency.

Roboavia is linked to Russia's Era Military Innovation Complex, a Defense Ministry project focused on developing military technology.



The General Staff said the strike was intended to interfere with drone production and deliveries to Russian forces. The extent of the damage and its result on operations remains unconfirmed.

The military also reported that Ukrainian forces struck a logistics warehouse used by a Russian missile brigade near Latyshi in Bryansk Oblast on Oct. 12.

The Ukrainian military said the strikes were aimed at aimed at disrupting UAV production and supply to Russian forces.

Ukraine has repeatedly targeted facilities supporting Russia's war effort, including defense manufacturing plants and military supply infrastructure.