Putin, US envoy Witkoff discuss direct talks with Ukraine, Kremlin aide says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff discussed the possibility of direct negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv during a three-hour meeting in Moscow on April 25, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told the Russian state-run Interfax news agency.

Ushakov described the conversation as "constructive and useful," saying it helped "further bring the positions of Russia and the United States closer not only on Ukraine, but also on several other international issues."

The presidential aide added that, per an agreement between the Russian and U.S. presidents, bilateral dialogue "will continue to be carried out in the most active mode."

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov called the meeting "shuttle diplomacy."

Witkoff's visit to Moscow follows a mass Russian missile and drone assault on Ukraine. On April 24, Moscow launched 215 missiles and drones across the country, many targeting Kyiv, where at least 12 people were killed and 87 injured.

The Trump administration is ramping up efforts to secure a ceasefire in Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, but has warned it may end mediation efforts if progress is not made soon.

One day before the Moscow meeting, U.S. President Donald Trump said that both sides "want peace" and reiterated that he had set a personal deadline for finalizing a deal.

"They have to get to the table," Trump said during a meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store. "And I think we're going to get peace."

On April 25, Reuters published the full text of the controversial peace plan Witkoff presented to European officials in Paris on April 17.

The proposal includes provisions such as legal recognition of Russia's annexation of Crimea, acceptance of Moscow's de facto control over occupied Ukrainian territories, a ban on Kyiv joining NATO, and the lifting of sanctions imposed on Russia since 2014.

A counterproposal submitted by Ukrainian and European officials calls for a full and unconditional ceasefire before territorial issues are addressed.

Despite the ongoing talks, Russia continues offensive operations across Ukraine. Kyiv has accepted a U.S.-proposed 30-day ceasefire, introduced in March, but Moscow has so far refused to comply.