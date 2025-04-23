The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Ukraine, War, Russian attack, Missile attack, Kyiv, Drone attack
Edit post

21 injured in mass Russian missile, drone attack on Kyiv

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn April 24, 2025 1:17 AM  (Updated: ) 1 min read
Independence Square at night in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A round of explosions occurred in Kyiv around 1:00 a.m. local time on April 24, according to a Kyiv Independent journalist on the ground.

Air defenses are in operation, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a post to Telegram.

21 have been injured in Russia's mass attack on Kyiv, Klitschko reported at 2:35 a.m.

A 3-year-old child has been hospitalized, Klitschko said, adding that a rescue operation is ongoing to retrieve victims stuck under rubble.

Fallen debris has been found, Tkachenko reported.

Fires have been reported in residential buildings, Tkachenko said, adding that cars and commercial buildings are impacted as well.

Paramedics throughout the city are responding on the scene, Klitschko reported.

Tkachenko described the attack as "Russian peace in all its glory."

Russia has regularly targeted civilian infrastructure since the onset of its full-scale war against Ukraine in February 2022.

The U.S. has been in talks with Ukraine and Russia to negotiate an end to Russia's war against Ukraine.

Ukraine has already agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Moscow has refused.

Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Feed

8:08 PM
Video

Ukrainians react to US proposal of recognizing Crimea as Russian.

The U.S. media outlet Axios reported on April 23 that the U.S. President Donald Trump administration's final proposal for ending the Russia-Ukraine war included the U.S. de jure recognizing Russia's annexation of Crimea and de facto recognizing its control of other occupied Ukrainian territories. We asked Kyiv residents for their reactions to the U.S. proposal.
7:21 PM  (Updated: )

Trump says 'nobody is asking' Ukraine to recognize Crimea as Russian.

"Nobody is asking (President Volodymyr) Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory, but if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" U.S. President Donald Trump wrote.
