Ukraine reveals its first glide bomb — here's why that's a big deal.

Ukraine has developed its first domestically produced guided glide bomb which is ready for combat use, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced on May 18.

The development is significant as glide bombs are a primitive yet highly destructive weapon widely used against front-line areas. Russia has continuously modified the bombs to increase their range and destructive power, turning them into one of the biggest threats to both Ukrainian troop positions and civilians near the front line.

According to Fedorov, the Ukrainian-made glide bomb carries a 250-kilogram warhead and took 17 months to develop. The Defense Ministry has already purchased an initial experimental batch, while pilots are currently rehearsing combat scenarios and adapting the weapon for use in real wartime conditions.

"This is not a copy of Western or Soviet solutions, but an original development by Ukrainian engineers designed to effectively strike fortifications, command posts, and other enemy targets dozens of kilometers behind the front line after launch," Fedorov said.

The first Ukrainian glide bomb from @BRAVE1ua is ready for combat deployment. Development took 17 months. The warhead weighs 250 kg. The Ukrainian glide bomb features a unique design created specifically for the realities of modern warfare.



Pilots are currently rehearsing… pic.twitter.com/Pnr15iTG9L — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) May 18, 2026

A glide bomb is a conventional air-dropped bomb fitted with wings and guidance systems, allowing it to travel long distances after being released by an aircraft instead of falling directly onto a target.

Up until now, Ukraine has relied on Western-supplied Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) kits to modify so-called dumb bombs into glide bombs.

Russia has relied heavily on glide bombs since 2023, using upgraded Soviet-era FAB bombs equipped with so-called Unified Gliding and Correction Modules (UMPK). The weapons are relatively cheap to produce compared to cruise or ballistic missiles, but have proven highly destructive against both front-line positions and Ukrainian cities.

Russian forces regularly use glide bombs weighing 250, 500, and 1,000 kilograms, while Moscow has also introduced the much larger FAB-3000 bomb with a 3,000-kilogram warhead.

The bombs have become a major threat to Ukrainian positions as they can be launched from outside the range of many air defense systems while delivering massive explosive payloads against bunkers, logistics hubs, bridges, and defensive positions.

Russia has also repeatedly used glide bombs against civilian areas, particularly in Kharkiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Fedorov said the new Ukrainian weapon reflects Kyiv's broader push to shift from importing individual weapons systems to developing its own high-tech military industry.

"Soon, Ukrainian glide bombs will be striking enemy targets," Fedorov said.