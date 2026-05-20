KI logo
War

Moscow Oil Refinery halts production following May 17 attack, Reuters reports

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Dmytro Basmat
Moscow Oil Refinery halts production following May 17 attack, Reuters reports
Metal stacks are seen rising from the Moscow Oil Refinery on Sept. 20, 2012. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Moscow Oil Refinery temporarily halted its processing operations following a large-scale May 17 Ukrainian drone attack, Reuters reported on May 19, citing industry sources.

The news comes just days after Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) said that it had conducted the operation jointly with Ukraine's Armed Forces on May 17, targeting military-industrial and fuel infrastructure in Moscow Oblast, including the Moscow Oil Refinery.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said 12 people were injured near the Moscow Oil Refinery in the Kapotnya district, in Ukraine's largest attack on the Russian capital in over a year.

Two industry sources told Reuters that while the attack did not cause substantial damage to the facility, Gazpromneft, the refinery's owners, halted production to mitigate risks following the attack.

The Kyiv Independent cannot verify the reports.

According to Reuters, the Moscow Oil Refinery processed 11.6 million metric tons of crude oil in 2024.

Temporary halts in oil production have become more common at Russian oil refineries in recent months amid an increase in Ukrainian attacks on oil facilities that fund Russia's war efforts in Ukraine.

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, Ukraine's strikes on Russian oil infrastructure reached a four-month high in April, with at least 21 attacks on refineries, pipelines, and oil assets at sea recorded.

Strikes have continued into May with reports Ukrainian drones reportedly striking an oil refinery near the city of Kstovo in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast overnight on May 20.

read also

Ukrainian drones reportedly strike Russian oil refinery, chemical plant
MoscowOilOil refineriesRussian oilUkraineRussia
Avatar
Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a Senior News Editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, May 20
 (Updated:  )
UK quietly issues sanctions waivers on Russian oil products.

The first license permits imports of diesel and jet fuel made from Russian oil if "the products have been processed in a third country," while the other allows the maritime transport of Russian LNG.

Tuesday, May 19
Ukraine war latest: Yet another Russian oil refinery hit, General Staff confirms.

*Russia hits Ukraine's Chernihiv, Sumy oblasts in morning attacks, killing 5*Ukraine says it struck major Russian oil refinery, pumping station*China secretly trained Russian soldiers who later fought in Ukraine, Reuters reports*Russia launches large-scale nuclear forces drills after Belarus exercises *Russian military hospitals overwhelmed by wounded soldiers from war in Ukraine, media reportsT

Show More

Editors' Picks