Ukraine, Europe's ceasefire proposal includes US security guarantees, no recognition of Crimea, Reuters reports

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 25, 2025 2:25 PM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
France's President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky as he arrives for a summit for a "coalition of the willing" at the Elysee Palace in Paris on March 27, 2025. (Ludovic Marin / Getty Images)
A copy of the peace proposal given to the U.S. by Ukrainian and European officials earlier this week includes "robust security guarantees" including from Washington, and no talks on territorial concessions until a "full and unconditional ceasefire in the sky, on land and at sea" has been implemented, Reuters reported on April 25.

The document, reprinted in full by the news outlet, contains numerous points that show the diverging viewpoints of the U.S. on one side, and Ukraine and its European allies on the other as they seek to end Russia's full-scale invasion.

The Trump administration has so far refused to offer Kyiv any security guarantees, but the Ukrainian proposal calls for an "Article 5-like agreement" backed by the U.S. while NATO membership for Kyiv remains off the table.

Earlier this week it was reported the U.S. could give de jure recognition to Russia's control over occupied Crimea, but the Ukrainian and European proposal insists that "territorial issues will be discussed and resolved after a full and unconditional ceasefire."

Reuters published details of the U.S. plan, confirming earlier reports and revealing key disagreements with Ukrainian and European positions.

The proposal also demands that sanctions on Russia only be eased after a "sustainable peace" has been achieved, a move the White House is reportedly considering implementing even before a peace deal has been agreed on.

Other points call for the "return (of) all deported and illegally displaced Ukrainian children," the implementation of the minerals deal, and that Ukraine "will be fully reconstructed and compensated financially," including through the use of Russia's frozen assets.

Washington's allies have been voicing growing alarm over the Trump administration’s proposed framework to end the war in Ukraine, which would allow Russia to retain seized Ukrainian territory.

Multiple diplomatic sources told CNN that officials in Europe and Asia are bracing for the outcome of renewed U.S.-Russia talks and fear the plan sends a dangerous message.

"If one country in Europe is forced to give up parts of its legal territory... no country in Europe or elsewhere can feel safe, NATO or no NATO," one diplomat told CNN.

In high-level meetings held in London on April 23, U.S., European, and Ukrainian officials reportedly made progress in narrowing differences.

U.S. Special Envoy Keith Kellogg called the talks "candid, positive and productive." At the same time, a European official said negotiators had "managed to convince the Ukrainians to convince themselves to get in a more U.S. administration-friendly position."

Still, the core issue — territorial concessions — remains fraught. A German official acknowledged that "the Ukrainians are coming around," but emphasized they "have red lines they cannot cross."

Front-line situation not severe enough for Ukraine to be forced to accept Trump’s deal, experts say
Russia is waging small-scale assaults across the entire front, but the situation on the battlefield is nowhere near bad enough for Ukraine to be forced into an unfavorable peace deal, military analysts and soldiers told the Kyiv Independent. Since Ukraine announced the start of the Russian spring offensive in early
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

Chornobyl isn’t safe anymore... again.

Chornobyl disaster occurred in the early hours of April 26, 1986, in Soviet Ukraine. Nearly 39 years after the worst nuclear disaster in history, Russia’s brazen attack on the $2 billion New Safe Confinement (the sarcophagus enclosing the destroyed reactor) in February 2025 poses a new potential radioactive danger as engineers race to repair the damage. The Kyiv Independent’s Kollen Post dives into why the restoration is not as simple as it may seem.
