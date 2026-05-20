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General Staff: Russia has lost 1,352,070 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

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by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,352,070 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Newly recruited soldiers of Ukraine’s 159th Separate Mechanized Brigade take part in military exercises at a training ground on May 14, 2026 in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine. (Yevhen Titov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,352,070 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on May 20.

The number includes 920 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,943 tanks, 24,586 armored combat vehicles, 97,868 vehicles and fuel tanks, 42,400 artillery systems, 1,795 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,388 air defense systems, 436 aircraft, 353 helicopters, 301,072 drones, 1,432 ground robotic systems, 4,632 cruise missiles, 33 warships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.

Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the D.C.-based Center for Strategic and International Studies estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 and 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

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The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

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