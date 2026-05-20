KI logo
War

Russia strikes residential buildings, businesses in multiple regions of Ukraine, injuring at least 11

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
Avatar
by Dmytro Basmat, Abbey Fenbert
Russia strikes residential buildings, businesses in multiple regions of Ukraine, injuring at least 11
The burning rubble of a residential building after a Russian drone attack in Konotop, Sumy Oblast, overnight on May 20. (Artem Semenikhin / Telegram)

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched attacks on several Ukrainian regions overnight on May 20, striking multi-story residential buildings, businesses, and other civilian targets, while injuring at least 11 people, officials reported.

A Russian attack on the city of Konotop in Sumy Oblast struck a multi-story building, injuring at least six people, regional Governor Oleh Hryhorov reported.

Mayor Artem Semenikhin said the "massive attack" caused three stories of a residential building to collapse. Several people have been extracted from the rubble, and emergency responders are working to determine the number of victims.

Due to a lack of ambulances, the injured are being transferred to the hospital in civilian vehicles, Semenikhin added.

Houses, apartments, and administrative buildings also sustained damage, according to the mayor. A city museum was also reportedly destroyed in the attack.

In the regional capital, Sumy, electricity disruptions were reported amid the wide-scale attack.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, five people were injured overnight in Dnipro in a Russian attack on food storage warehouses in the city, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said. Two people, a man and a woman, were hospitalized in the attack.

Article image
A fire burns at a food storage warehouses in the city of Dnipro on May 20, 2026 following a Russian strike. (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)

Residential buildings and vehicles were also struck in Odesa, with a single-story building completely destroyed by the attack, local officials reported. No information was immediately available as to any casualties in the region.

Russia regularly launches strikes Ukrainian regions closer to the front line as it continues to target Ukraine’s energy, transport, and civilian infrastructure in regular overnight attacks.

read also

Ukraine war latest: Yet another Russian oil refinery hit, General Staff confirms


UkraineRussiaRussian attackSumy OblastShahed drones
Avatar
Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Avatar
Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, May 20
 (Updated:  )
UK quietly issues sanctions waivers on Russian oil products.

The first license permits imports of diesel and jet fuel made from Russian oil if "the products have been processed in a third country," while the other allows the maritime transport of Russian LNG.

Tuesday, May 19
Ukraine war latest: Yet another Russian oil refinery hit, General Staff confirms.

*Russia hits Ukraine's Chernihiv, Sumy oblasts in morning attacks, killing 5*Ukraine says it struck major Russian oil refinery, pumping station*China secretly trained Russian soldiers who later fought in Ukraine, Reuters reports*Russia launches large-scale nuclear forces drills after Belarus exercises *Russian military hospitals overwhelmed by wounded soldiers from war in Ukraine, media reportsT

Show More

Editors' Picks