Russia strikes residential buildings, businesses in multiple regions of Ukraine, injuring at least 11

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched attacks on several Ukrainian regions overnight on May 20, striking multi-story residential buildings, businesses, and other civilian targets, while injuring at least 11 people, officials reported.

A Russian attack on the city of Konotop in Sumy Oblast struck a multi-story building, injuring at least six people, regional Governor Oleh Hryhorov reported.

Mayor Artem Semenikhin said the "massive attack" caused three stories of a residential building to collapse. Several people have been extracted from the rubble, and emergency responders are working to determine the number of victims.

Due to a lack of ambulances, the injured are being transferred to the hospital in civilian vehicles, Semenikhin added.

Houses, apartments, and administrative buildings also sustained damage, according to the mayor. A city museum was also reportedly destroyed in the attack.

In the regional capital, Sumy, electricity disruptions were reported amid the wide-scale attack.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, five people were injured overnight in Dnipro in a Russian attack on food storage warehouses in the city, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said. Two people, a man and a woman, were hospitalized in the attack.

A fire burns at a food storage warehouses in the city of Dnipro on May 20, 2026 following a Russian strike. (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)

Residential buildings and vehicles were also struck in Odesa, with a single-story building completely destroyed by the attack, local officials reported. No information was immediately available as to any casualties in the region.

Russia regularly launches strikes Ukrainian regions closer to the front line as it continues to target Ukraine’s energy, transport, and civilian infrastructure in regular overnight attacks.



