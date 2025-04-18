The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Donald Trump, Ukraine, Russia, War, Marco Rubio, Ceasefire
Edit post

'You're fools' — US may 'take a pass' on Ukraine-Russia talks if either side stalls, Trump says

by Kateryna Denisova April 18, 2025 10:05 PM 2 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the White House in Washington, DC. on April 14, 2025. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Washington is ready to cease its mediation efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine if one of the sides "makes it very difficult" to settle, U.S. President Donald Trump told journalists on April 18.

"If for some reason one of the two parties makes it very difficult, we're just going to say: 'you're foolish, you're fools, you're horrible people,' and we're just going to take a pass. But hopefully we won't have to do that," Trump said.

His statement echoes U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's remarks. Earlier in the day, Rubio said that the U.S. would abandon its attempts to negotiate a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia in the following days if there is no signal that an agreement is reachable.

Rubio's statement was "communicating the (U.S.) president’s views," CNN reported on April 18, citing an undisclosed source.

Trump also dismissed concerns that Russia is "playing" with Washington instead of engaging in meaningful negotiations.

"Nobody is playing with anybody. We're going to see if we can get it done. I think we have a really good chance of getting it done," he said.

Trump began his presidency by pledging to broker a ceasefire within 24 hours, eventually extending this deadline to 100 days.

These efforts have largely stalled, as Russia continues to reject a full 30-day ceasefire backed by Washington and Kyiv, and a partial truce on strikes against energy facilities has failed to hold.

The White House has grown increasingly frustrated with the delayed peace process, as Trump has chastised both Ukraine and Russia for failing to reach a deal.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this week that Rubio and Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg had been urging Trump to adopt a tougher stance toward Moscow. So far, Trump has been leaning toward the position of Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff, who backs a rapprochement with Russia, according to the newspaper.

Kyiv supported an unconditional ceasefire during talks with the U.S. in Jeddah on March 11 but also stressed that a comprehensive peace deal must include security guarantees — a commitment that Trump has been reluctant to make.

Moscow rejected the ceasefire proposal unless it included conditions undermining Ukraine's defense capabilities, including a full halt on military aid.

US proposes leaving occupied areas under Russian control, easing sanctions, Bloomberg reports
One of the officials told Bloomberg that the U.S. plans, which require further discussion with Kyiv, would not be a final settlement and that European allies would not recognize the occupied territories as Russian.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Denisova

Most popular

News Feed

6:54 PM

Mariupol defender appointed commander of Azov Brigade amid military reform.

Following the start of Russia's full-scale war in 2022, Hrishenkov defended Mariupol, where he was injured. After 86 days of defending the encircled city under heavy Russian bombardment, he and about 2,500 other fighters left the Azovstal steel plant after Ukrainian commanders ordered the defending garrison to lay down their arms.
6:21 PM
Video

4 days of hunting Russian drones.

The Kyiv Independent contributor Ignatius Ivlev-Yorke spent four days following an air defense unit guarding the skies over a region in eastern Ukraine, seeing how they live, work, and save civilians from the dozens of Russian drones flying toward Ukrainian cities each night.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.