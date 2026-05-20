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Putin, Xi sign cooperation deals in Beijing, but key pipeline project still unresolved

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by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Putin, Xi sign cooperation deals in Beijing, but key pipeline project still unresolved
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (C) and China's President Xi Jinping (L) in Beijing on May 20, 2026. (Alexander Kazakov/AFP via Getty Images)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the strength of bilateral ties at the start of a China-Russia summit in Beijing on May 20, as the two leaders signed a series of agreements aimed at deepening strategic cooperation.

Putin and Xi signed a joint statement on further strengthening the countries' "comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation," as well as documents on expanding good-neighborliness, friendship, and cooperation.

Despite the display of unity, Moscow and Beijing have not yet reached an agreement on the timeline for construction of the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline, one of the key unresolved issues in economic cooperation between the two countries.

Negotiations over Power of Siberia-2 had stalled for years, with China demanding gas prices close to Russia's heavily subsidized domestic rates and seeking only limited volumes.

China has remained Russia's key economic lifeline throughout Moscow's full-scale war against Ukraine, continuing to purchase Russian oil and supply dual-use goods used by the Russian military, despite officially presenting itself as neutral in the conflict.

Reuters reported, citing unnamed sources, that the Chinese military secretly trained about 200 Russian military personnel in China in late 2025, with some later returning to fight in Ukraine.

Putin's meeting with Xi comes just one week after U.S. President Donald Trump visited China.

The Kremlin said ahead of the summit that the two leaders would discuss bilateral relations and ways to deepen the countries' "partnership and strategic cooperation."

According to Moscow, around 40 documents were expected to be signed during the visit, alongside the release of a 47-page joint statement on strengthening ties between Russia and China.

A joint statement issued after the talks said the two countries "intend to continue strengthening cooperation in combating the glorification of Nazism, fascism, and militarism, as well as attempts to revive these destructive ideologies."

Putin last visited China in late August and early September 2025.

Trump traveled to China from May 13–15 in the first visit by a U.S. president since 2017. Following talks with Xi, Trump announced what he described as "fantastic" trade deals.

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China secretly trained Russian soldiers who later fought in Ukraine, Reuters reports
ChinaChina-Russia relationsRussiaVladimir PutinXi Jinping
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Tim Zadorozhnyy

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Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. He studied International Relations and European Studies at Lazarski University and Coventry University and is now based in Warsaw. Tim began his journalism career in Odesa in 2022, working as a reporter at a local television channel. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

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