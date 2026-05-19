UK quietly issues sanctions waivers on Russian oil products

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

The United Kingdom on May 19 quietly issued a new license for imports in diesel and jet fuel made from sanctioned Russian oil, as as well as a separate license for the maritime transport of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The first license permits imports of diesel and jet fuel made from Russian oil if "the products have been processed in a third country," according to the U.K. government web portal. These products are exempted from the U.K.'s general ban on Russian oil products processed in other countries.

The license takes effect on May 20 for an indefinite period and may be revoked or suspended at any time.

Separately on May 19, the U.K. issued a general license covering the maritime transport of Russian LNG. It allows the transport and delivery of LNG by ship from Russia's Sakhalin-2 or Yamal LNG terminals.

That license expires on Jan. 1, 2027.

The waivers come on the same day that the Group of Seven (G7) published a statement reaffirming its "unwavering commitment" to put pressure on Russia, including sanctions on the energy sector and "actions against entities in third countries that materially support Russia's war effort."

The licenses also reflect a deepening global energy crisis, triggered by the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran. Previously, the U.S. issued and then renewed its own sanctions waiver on Russian oil, allowing the transit and delivery of Russian oil stranded at sea.