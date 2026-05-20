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Russia arming missile warheads with depleted uranium, Ukraine's SBU says

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by Yuliia Taradiuk
Russia arming missile warheads with depleted uranium, Ukraine's SBU says
The debris of a drone and a missile, which were used in an April 7 Russian attack on Ukraine's Chernihiv Oblast. (Security Service of Ukraine / Telegram)

Russian missiles armed with depleted uranium warheads were discovered after an attack on Ukraine's Chernihiv Oblast last month, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) said on May 20.

Elevated levels of radiation were detected from an unexploded R-60 air-to-air missile, which was equipped on a modified Geran-2 drone and used by Russian forces to target Ukrainian helicopters and aircraft conducting air defense missions.

The SBU said the source of the radiation was depleted uranium projectiles, specifically Uranium-235 and Uranium-238.

Depleted uranium is a by-product of uranium enrichment. It is roughly two and a half times denser than steel, which makes it particularly effective for piercing heavy armor on the battlefield.

The SBU, alongside the units of the State Emergency Service and the Ukrainian Armed Forces, secured the missile's warhead and transported it to a radioactive waste storage facility.

Article image
The debris of a drone and a missile, which were used in an April 7 Russian attack on Ukraine's Chernihiv Oblast. (the Security Service of Ukraine / Telegram)

A gamma radiation level of 12 micro-Sieverts per hour was recorded, which significantly exceeds the natural radiation background and poses a threat to human health.

The SBU further warned Ukrainian citizens to be extremely cautious if they come across debris from drones, missiles, or other munitions, given the toxicity and radioactivity of depleted uranium.

"Damaged or burnt munitions pose the greatest danger, as they can release radioactive dust that is hazardous to people and the environment," the SBU said.

Investigators from the SBU are conducting a pre-trial investigation under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine regarding war crimes, with procedural supervision from the Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

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Yuliia Taradiuk

Reporter

Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

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