US not planning to send Iran's enriched uranium to Russia as part of peace deal, Vance says

The United States is "not currently" planning for Russia to seize Iran's enriched uranium as part of a deal to end the war, U.S. Vice President JD Vance told reporters on May 19.

Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin — an ally to Tehran — offered to take possession of Iran's highly enriched uranium in order to help negotiate a peace settlement. The uranium would be placed under the control of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), he claimed.

"That is not currently our plan. That has never been our plan. I've seen some reporting on that. I don't know where it comes from, but the president is going to continue to negotiate a deal," Vance said during a White House briefing.

"So, that is not currently the plan of the United States government. The Iranians have not raised it. My sense is that it's not something the Iranians would be particularly excited about, and I know the president isn’t particularly excited about it either."

Still, Vance refused to rule out the possibility, saying the issues were being discussed in ongoing negotiations.

"But, who knows?" he said. "I'm not going to make pre-commitments in a negotiation on any particular topic."

Vance's remarks come as talks between the U.S. and Iran have failed to reach a diplomatic breakthrough. U.S. President Donald Trump announced the previous day that he was halting a "major attack" planned for May 19, but warned the U.S. was ready to launch strikes if Iran didn't agree to a satisfactory deal.

In a September 2025 report, the IAEA estimated that prior to the June 2025 attacks by the U.S. and Israel, Iran possessed 440.9 kg of uranium enriched up to 60% (90% is required to be considered "weapons-grade.")

The fate of the uranium stockpile in the wake of the ensuing attacks in 2025 and 2026 remains unclear.

The Saudi news outlet Al Arabiya reported on May 19 that Tehran has offered to tranfer 400 kg of its enriched uranium supply to Russia and suspend its nuclear program as part of a peace settlement with Washington, according to leaked details of the proposal.

Trump earlier told reporters on April 29 that Putin had offered to "be involved with the enrichment" to help the U.S. and Iran negotiate a deal.