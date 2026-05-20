Baltic lawmakers turn to EU for support in face of Russian strike threats

Editor's note: This story has been updated with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's reaction.

Politicians from Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania called on the EU's leadership on May 20 to forcefully condemn Russia for its threats to use military force and to show solidarity with the three countries in an open letter seen by the Kyiv Independent.

The 15 members of the European Parliament signed the letter after Russia falsely accused Latvia of allowing its airspace to be used by Ukraine to attack targets in Russia, and their subsequent threat to strike governmental targets in the country on May 19.

"It must be made clear that none of the EU Member States can be threatened," the letter reads.

"We call upon you to publicly and firmly reject Russia's baseless allegations on behalf of the EU and demand that Russia stop these provocative actions immediately."

The document also calls on the European Commission to help the Baltic states "have full control of and surveillance over their airspace and to prevent incursions by diverted drones from Russian territory."

Commenting on the letter, European Commission spokesperson Anitta Hipper said that "these threats are simply unacceptable and… without Russia's war of aggression, there'd be no drones crashing into EU space. Responsibility for everything is with Russia."

A second Commission spokesperson, Thomas Regnier, told the Kyiv Independent on May 19 that "it's first and foremost for the national authorities to identify these threats."

But he added that the current situation "highlights the need for the EU flagships that we have put on the table, including the drone defense initiative, for example, or the air shield."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen later said the bloc will "continue reinforcing the security of our Eastern flank," adding that Moscow's threats are "unacceptable."

A map of the Baltic Sea region. (Lisa Kukharska/The Kyiv Independent)

The Baltic states themselves have been experiencing an uptick in drone and other unidentified object incursions, forcing airspace and airport closures.

A NATO fighter jet shot down a likely Ukrainian drone after it entered Estonian airspace on May 18, with indications that Moscow may have jammed its systems and redirected it toward the country.

On the morning of May 20, Lithuania issued alerts telling citizens to go into air raid shelters in response to an incursion.