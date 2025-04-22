The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Vladimir Putin, United States, Ceasefire, Trump & Russia, Steve Witkoff, Trump & Ukraine
Edit post

Putin offers US to freeze Ukraine war along current front line, FT reports

by Tim Zadorozhnyy April 22, 2025 9:54 PM 2 min read
Vladimir Putin during a meeting with workers at the Obukhov State Plant in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Jan. 18, 2023. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered the U.S. to halt his full-scale invasion of Ukraine along the current front line, the Financial Times (FT) reported on April 22, citing unnamed sources familiar with the talks.

Putin reportedly conveyed the offer during a recent meeting with U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in St. Petersburg. This could be the first formal indication from Putin since the full-scale war began in 2022 that Russia may consider scaling back its territorial demands.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, responding to the report, cast doubt on its accuracy. "A lot of fakes are being published now, including those published by respected publications, so one should only listen to primary sources," he told the Russian state-controlled media outlet RIA Novosti.

Russia illegally declared ownership over Ukraine's Crimea in 2014 and over Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk, and Luhansk oblasts in 2022, in violation of international law. Russia only partially occupies the four oblasts.

Moscow has repeatedly demanded international recognition of the regions as Russian and that Ukrainian troops completely withdraw from them as part of any peace negotiations.

Putin's message reportedly prompted Washington to propose a "peace settlement," elements of which have since been revealed in media reports, according to the FT.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the U.S. proposal — presented in a confidential April 17 meeting in Paris — involves potentially recognizing Russia's annexation of Crimea and barring Ukraine from NATO membership.

Ukraine has been asked to respond this week, with a follow-up meeting scheduled in London on April 23 involving delegations from Ukraine, the U.S., the U.K., and France. If the parties reach a consensus, the proposal may be formally introduced to Moscow.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support Us

European officials cited by the FT expressed concern that Putin's offer is designed to push U.S. President Donald Trump toward accepting broader Kremlin demands.

President Volodymyr Zelensky firmly rejected such conditions on April 22, reiterating that Ukraine will not recognize Russia's occupation of Crimea under any scenario.

"This is our territory, the territory of the people of Ukraine," Zelensky said. "As soon as talks about Crimea and our sovereign territories begin, the talks enter the format that Russia wants — prolonging the war."

Witkoff, who conveyed Putin's position and is expected to visit Moscow this week, has drawn criticism for backing proposals perceived as aligning with Russian interests.

Washington has signaled that if no progress is made in the coming days, it may abandon its ceasefire mediation efforts.

Explosions rock what could be one of Russia’s largest weapons arsenals in Vladimir Oblast
According to Ukrainian defense media outlet Militarnyi, the facility in question is Russia’s 51st Arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate – one of Russia’s largest weapons arsenals.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

8:08 PM
Video

Ukrainians react to US proposal of recognizing Crimea as Russian.

The U.S. media outlet Axios reported on April 23 that the U.S. President Donald Trump administration's final proposal for ending the Russia-Ukraine war included the U.S. de jure recognizing Russia's annexation of Crimea and de facto recognizing its control of other occupied Ukrainian territories. We asked Kyiv residents for their reactions to the U.S. proposal.
7:21 PM  (Updated: )

Trump says 'nobody is asking' Ukraine to recognize Crimea as Russian.

"Nobody is asking (President Volodymyr) Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory, but if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" U.S. President Donald Trump wrote.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.