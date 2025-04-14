The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, United States, Vladimir Putin, Steve Witkoff
Edit post

'Extremely useful' — Kremlin praises Putin-Witkoff meeting

by Anna Fratsyvir April 14, 2025 3:29 PM 2 min read
Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East, shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg, Russia on April 11, 2025. (Russian Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent talks with U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff were "extremely useful," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on April 14, according to the Russian state-owned news agency TASS.

Witkoff and Putin concluded talks in St. Petersburg on April 11, with the Kremlin saying the meeting focused on "aspects of the Ukrainian settlement." It was Witkoff’s third in-person meeting with the Russian leader.

When asked about the possibility of a future meeting between Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, Peskov said that the matter was not discussed during Putin’s meeting with Witkoff last week.

Peskov emphasized that Russia and the United States remain at the very beginning of a path toward normalizing bilateral relations, which he said are being rebuilt from the ground up.

The talks come as Moscow continues to reject Trump’s calls for a full ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, a proposal Kyiv supported. Despite a partial truce on strikes against energy facilities and in the Black Sea agreed upon on March 25, Russia has continued attacking Ukrainian cities and has repeatedly violated the ceasefire.

According to Reuters, Witkoff told Trump that granting Russia "ownership" of four partially occupied Ukrainian regions – the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts – would be the quickest path to achieving a ceasefire.

The proposal reportedly followed a separate meeting Witkoff held with Russian Direct Investment Fund chief and Putin's negotiator Kirill Dmitriev in Washington earlier in April.

Witkoff has drawn criticism for echoing Kremlin narratives regarding Russia’s illegal occupation of Ukrainian territory.

Since taking office in January, the Trump administration has adopted a more amicable stance toward Russia, resuming direct diplomatic contact with Moscow while signaling reduced commitment to Ukraine's security.

Zelensky invites Trump to Ukraine, says ‘Russian narratives are prevailing in US’
“Putin’s ultimate goal is to revive the Russian Empire and reclaim territories currently under NATO protection... Considering all of this, I believe it could escalate into a world war,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
The Kyiv IndependentVolodymyr Ivanyshyn
Author: Anna Fratsyvir

Most popular

News Feed

2:49 PM

Russia's Lavrov says NATO 'should have been dissolved.'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov argued that the end of the Eastern Bloc eliminated the threat NATO was originally created to counter, yet the alliance not only persisted but also allegedly claimed a dominant role in European security.
12:22 PM

EU secures two-thirds of 2 million rounds for Ukraine, Kallas says.

"I'm happy to see we already have two-thirds of my ammunition initiative together," Kaja Kallas told reporters ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, referring to an initiative to provide Ukraine with 2 million high-caliber rounds worth 5 billion euros ($5.7 billion).
11:32 AM

Moldova aims to conclude EU accession talks by end of 2027.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on April 13 that she hopes her country can wrap up EU accession talks by the end of 2027, warning that upcoming parliamentary elections will be critical in preserving Moldova’s pro-European trajectory.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.