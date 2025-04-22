The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, War, Russian armed forces, Andrei Belousov, Russia's Defense Ministry, Ukraine, Missiles, ammunition
Edit post

Explosions rock what could be one of Russia's largest weapons arsenals in Vladimir Oblast

by Tim Zadorozhnyy April 22, 2025 7:14 PM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
Smoke rises over the site of reported explosions at a Russian weapons arsenal in Vladimir Oblast on April 22, 2025. (Astra / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Explosions have erupted at a Russian weapons arsenal in Vladimir Oblast on April 22, causing a fire, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Telegram.

According to Ukrainian defense media outlet Militarnyi, the facility in question is Russia's 51st Arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate – one of Russia's largest weapons arsenals, located about 530 kilometers (330 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the fire erupted at the site due to a violation of safety protocols when working with explosive materials.

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov has ordered the creation of a special commission to investigate the incident.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry reported that a military unit, seven settlements, and 12 holiday villages had been evacuated due to the incident. Some nearby homes were also damaged in the attack, according to Russian media.  

Four people were injured, Vladimir Oblast Governor Aleksandr Avdeyev reported.

Independent Russian media outlet ASTRA reported, citing local residents, a powerful blast at the base, followed by continued secondary detonations.

Following the incident, roads leading to the nearby town of Kirzhach from Moscow were closed. According to Russian state-controlled media outlet Kommersant, Russian authorities ordered evacuations from the settlements of Barsovo and Mirny.

Avdeyev confirmed the explosions but warned journalists and residents against spreading information about the incident before "verified official data" is released, threatening fines for violations.

Analysis of imagery from the facility suggests that the arsenal stored a wide range of weapons, including medium-caliber artillery shells and missiles for anti-aircraft systems, Militarnyi reported.

According to Militarnyi, the facility also housed a laboratory for monitoring the condition of artillery propellants and explosives, as well as workshops equipped to test high-tech weapons systems.

In addition to specialized equipment, the 51st Arsenal and similar bases under the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate are believed to store large stockpiles of heavy artillery shells, munitions for multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and small arms ammunition.

The facility has a history of similar incidents. On June 22, 2022, a detonation of ammunition occurred during unloading operations, killing three servicemen and a civilian specialist and seriously injuring another.

Trump hopes to ‘end war’ this week. Here’s what you need to know
U.S. President Donald Trump declared that Russia and Ukraine could reach a war-ending deal “this week,” as his team threatens that Washington could ditch the peace talks efforts if no step is taken in the near future. “Both will then start to do big business with the United States
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

8:08 PM
Video

Ukrainians react to US proposal of recognizing Crimea as Russian.

The U.S. media outlet Axios reported on April 23 that the U.S. President Donald Trump administration's final proposal for ending the Russia-Ukraine war included the U.S. de jure recognizing Russia's annexation of Crimea and de facto recognizing its control of other occupied Ukrainian territories. We asked Kyiv residents for their reactions to the U.S. proposal.
7:21 PM  (Updated: )

Trump says 'nobody is asking' Ukraine to recognize Crimea as Russian.

"Nobody is asking (President Volodymyr) Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory, but if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" U.S. President Donald Trump wrote.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.