Explosions rock what could be one of Russia's largest weapons arsenals in Vladimir Oblast

Explosions have erupted at a Russian weapons arsenal in Vladimir Oblast on April 22, causing a fire, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Telegram.

According to Ukrainian defense media outlet Militarnyi, the facility in question is Russia's 51st Arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate – one of Russia's largest weapons arsenals, located about 530 kilometers (330 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the fire erupted at the site due to a violation of safety protocols when working with explosive materials.

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov has ordered the creation of a special commission to investigate the incident.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry reported that a military unit, seven settlements, and 12 holiday villages had been evacuated due to the incident. Some nearby homes were also damaged in the attack, according to Russian media.

Four people were injured, Vladimir Oblast Governor Aleksandr Avdeyev reported.

Independent Russian media outlet ASTRA reported, citing local residents, a powerful blast at the base, followed by continued secondary detonations.

Following the incident, roads leading to the nearby town of Kirzhach from Moscow were closed. According to Russian state-controlled media outlet Kommersant, Russian authorities ordered evacuations from the settlements of Barsovo and Mirny.

Avdeyev confirmed the explosions but warned journalists and residents against spreading information about the incident before "verified official data" is released, threatening fines for violations.

Analysis of imagery from the facility suggests that the arsenal stored a wide range of weapons, including medium-caliber artillery shells and missiles for anti-aircraft systems, Militarnyi reported.

According to Militarnyi, the facility also housed a laboratory for monitoring the condition of artillery propellants and explosives, as well as workshops equipped to test high-tech weapons systems.

In addition to specialized equipment, the 51st Arsenal and similar bases under the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate are believed to store large stockpiles of heavy artillery shells, munitions for multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and small arms ammunition.

The facility has a history of similar incidents. On June 22, 2022, a detonation of ammunition occurred during unloading operations, killing three servicemen and a civilian specialist and seriously injuring another.