Zelensky rules out recognizing Crimea as Russian, warns against playing into Putin's 'game'

Ukraine will not legally recognize Russia's occupation of Crimea under any circumstances, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a briefing in Kyiv on April 22.

"There is nothing to talk about. This violates our Constitution. This is our territory, the territory of the people of Ukraine," Zelensky told reporters.

The statement comes amid reports that the recognition of Crimea as Russian territory is being considered as part of a U.S.-backed proposal to end the war in Ukraine.

Zelensky warned that any discussion of Crimea risks shifting negotiations into a framework dictated by the Kremlin. He said such proposals play directly into Russian President Vladimir Putin's "game."

"As soon as talks about Crimea and our sovereign territories begin, the talks enter the format that Russia wants — prolonging the war – because it will not be possible to agree on everything quickly," he added.

While acknowledging that signals about Crimea have surfaced in different channels, Zelensky said Ukraine would reject immediately any official proposal.

"We know where these signals are sounding and will continue to sound," he said, adding that he was unsure whether they originated from Russia or certain U.S. representatives engaged in dialogue with Putin.

On April 14, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff told Fox News that a potential peace deal could center on the status of five territories.

While he did not name them explicitly, he is believed to be referring to Crimea, illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, along with the partially occupied regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson.

Ukraine is expected to present its position at a follow-up meeting in London on April 23, where delegations from Ukraine, the United States, the United Kingdom, and France will continue discussions.

Zelensky said the Ukrainian delegation going to London will have a mandate to discuss terms for a full or partial ceasefire with Russia. Ukraine is ready to negotiate with Russia in any format but only after an unconditional halt to hostilities, he added.

Zelensky also stressed that sustained international pressure — especially from the United States — is necessary to reach a meaningful settlement.

"We've been at war for over 11 years," Zelensky said. "Is it possible to reach an agreement with Russia quickly? No, it is not. It is impossible without pressure."

Despite expressing frustration over Russia's refusal to de-escalate the war, U.S. President Donald Trump has so far avoided imposing any major sanctions or taking punitive action against Moscow.