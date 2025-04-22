US envoy Witkoff expected to visit Moscow this week, Putin aide says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This story has been updated with a confirmation from the White House.

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to visit Moscow this week, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told Russian state-controlled media outlet Interfax on April 22.

"We are expecting (him)," Ushakov said when asked if Witkoff would arrive in the coming days.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed at a briefing on April 22 that Witkoff will visit Russia "later this week to continue talks with (Russian President) Vladimir Putin."

The visit would come as Ukraine faces mounting pressure to respond to a controversial U.S. proposal that reportedly includes provisions for recognizing Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea and barring Kyiv from joining NATO, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Senior Trump administration officials presented the plan to Ukrainian and European officials during the Paris talks on April 17. If Kyiv, Washington, and its European allies align, the plan could be officially presented to Moscow.

Ukraine is expected to deliver its formal response during a follow-up meeting in London on April 23, where representatives from Ukraine, the United Kingdom, France, and the United States will reconvene.

Witkoff, the Trump administration's envoy to the Middle East, has visited Russia several times this year and met Putin on three occasions.

The envoy has drawn criticism from both U.S. and Ukrainian officials for promoting Kremlin-aligned positions, including the idea of trading Ukrainian territory for peace.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on April 21 that there is a "very good" chance of reaching a deal, though Washington has warned it may end its mediation efforts in the coming days if talks stall.

"I will be giving you full details over the next three days, but we had very good meetings on Ukraine, Russia," Trump said. "There is a very good chance (to reach a ceasefire)."

Despite the push for a ceasefire, Russia has rejected a joint U.S.-Ukraine proposal for a 30-day truce and continues offensive operations. Putin declared a symbolic one-day Easter ceasefire on April 19, which President Volodymyr Zelensky said was violated roughly 3,000 times.

Kyiv has proposed a separate 30-day truce focused on halting long-range drone and missile strikes on civilian infrastructure. Putin said the Kremlin needs to "look into" the proposal.