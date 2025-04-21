The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, United Kingdom, France, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ceasefire, Peace Talks
Edit post

Ukraine, US, UK, France to meet in London on April 23 for peace talks, Zelensky says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy April 21, 2025 9:15 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks on the phone with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on June 19, 2022, in Kyiv. (President's Office / Website)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Representatives from Ukraine, the United Kingdom, France, and the United States will meet in London on April 23 to continue talks on a potential ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on April 21.

"We are ready to move forward as constructively as possible, just as we have done before, to achieve an unconditional ceasefire, followed by the establishment of a real and lasting peace," Zelensky posted on X following a call with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The meeting comes as Ukraine faces mounting pressure to respond to a controversial U.S. proposal that includes provisions for recognizing Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea and barring Ukraine from joining NATO, the Wall Street Journal reported on April 20.

Senior Trump administration officials presented the plan to Ukrainian and European officials during the Paris talks on April 17.

The upcoming London meeting is expected to serve as a follow-up, with Ukrainian feedback playing a decisive role in whether the proposal will be formally introduced to Moscow.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support Us

U.S. Special Envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg told Fox News on April 20 that "NATO isn't on the table," further confirming that Washington is considering excluding Ukraine's potential accession as part of the peace deal.

Kyiv has consistently said it would not recognize Russia's occupation of any Ukrainian territory, including Crimea.

The U.S. proposal would mark a dramatic shift from a decade of bipartisan policy in Washington and contradict international law, which considers the 2014 annexation illegal.

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on April 21 that there is a "very good" chance of reaching a peace deal, citing recent talks as productive. Washington has previously signaled it may end its mediation efforts in the coming days if no meaningful progress is made.

Despite Trump's push for a ceasefire, Moscow has rejected a proposed 30-day truce and continues offensive operations. On April 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a one-day Easter ceasefire, which Zelensky said was violated around 3,000 times.

Kyiv has proposed a separate 30-day ceasefire focused on halting long-range drone and missile attacks on civilian infrastructure. Putin said the Kremlin needs to "look into" the proposal.

US recognizing Crimea as Russian would be ‘much worse than Munich in 1938,’ Ukrainian lawmaker says
The chair of the Ukrainian parliament’s foreign affairs committee compared the potential decision to Western appeasement of Adolf Hitler that led to World War II.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

8:08 PM
Video

Ukrainians react to US proposal of recognizing Crimea as Russian.

The U.S. media outlet Axios reported on April 23 that the U.S. President Donald Trump administration's final proposal for ending the Russia-Ukraine war included the U.S. de jure recognizing Russia's annexation of Crimea and de facto recognizing its control of other occupied Ukrainian territories. We asked Kyiv residents for their reactions to the U.S. proposal.
7:21 PM  (Updated: )

Trump says 'nobody is asking' Ukraine to recognize Crimea as Russian.

"Nobody is asking (President Volodymyr) Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory, but if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" U.S. President Donald Trump wrote.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.